Educational Institutions, The Market Of Education, Are In The Race For Earning

By Priyanka Saurabh

“The aim of education is not facts but knowledge of values.” Schools and colleges play a major role in inculcating these values in young minds. Discipline, Accountability, Integrity, Teamwork, Compassion, Trust, and Honesty are the most important values that are introduced in schools. The teacher should act as a role model for inculcating the above values in the students. However, due to the commercialization of education teaching has become a pure profession rather than a passion and educational institutions have stopped inculcating values.

In today’s competitive era the success of a student is being measured only in terms of rank and grade which results in the loss of values like integrity and discipline. Students are encouraged to adopt any means, moral or immoral, to obtain good grades. For example, in Bihar Board exams where mass copying was done.

It has also increased the tension in the minds of the students resulting in unfortunate incidents such as ending the life of another student to escape an examination. The Gurugram school incident and the Mumbai incident where a twelve-year-old student killed the teacher. Many schools have done outsourcing to reduce the cost of the institution; Transportation and housekeeping to third parties, due to which unauthorized workers enter the premises. This has resulted in sexual assault and rape of innocent children, especially in the national capital and other major cities. As a result, trust in educational institutions has been lost.

The moral vacuum created in schools and colleges has given rise to incidents like drug abuse and intolerance towards classmates. Schools and colleges have not been successful in preventing such incidents. The increasing use of social media and the internet has taken away the hearts of human beings. Teamwork and compassion have been lost. The students have become insensitive towards the problems of themselves and society and thus are falling prey to games like Blue-Whale Challenge.

The role of the educational institution in shaping the values is limited to a certain extent. It also largely depends on the upbringing of the child by his family. The conduct of parents becomes of utmost importance which we as children observe and learn from them. The main concern of education is to develop good, true, and divine in man so that a moral life can be established in the world. This must essentially make man pure, perfect, and true. The well-being of humanity lies neither in scientific nor technical; progress nor in the acquisition of material comforts. The main function of education is to enrich character.

What we need today is ethical leadership based on courage, intellectual integrity, and a sense of values. Since education is a powerful instrument of social change and human progress, it is also a powerful tool to inculcate values in the individual. So there is more responsibility on all educational institutions to learn and cultivate values through education. Impact on society: Effects on self: loss of self-worth and self-confidence. As a result of this evil qualities like greed, jealousy, revenge, and violence arise. Although one can be a successful lawyer, engineer, or doctor, one without values will remain a moral dwarf.

The school is a four-walled building with a bright tomorrow inside. If the schools fail to inculcate the values then the coming generation may be affected by the social evils. An increase in intolerance, bigotry, gender discrimination, and crime can be seen. Since education is the antidote to many social evils, it is almost inevitable to inculcate good values in the students otherwise no matter how much progress we make in science and technology as a society, we may eventually be wasted.

Schools and colleges must ensure that a strong value system is in place right from childhood through timely moral education. Value education is the first step toward a peaceful and happy society. The imbibing of a person’s physical, mental, and enthusiastic prosperity value through education will strengthen; it forms the character, attitude, attitude, development, etc. of the youth. Today, big educational institutions have opened in the country, but the condition of education is not good in terms of quality. Particular attention should be paid to the quality of school education.

For this, along with the government, society also has to be aware. Today higher educational institutions are opening a lot but the foundation of education is weak. Strengthening it should start at the school level. It has become easy to open educational institutions, but no one is paying attention to what and how is being taught. Education has been given a place in the Concurrent List in the Constitution, the problem is from here, and education should have been included as the main subject. For this, along with the government, society also has to be aware. (The author is a Research Scholar in Political Science, poet, freelance journalist, and columnist)