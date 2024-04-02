Exploring the unique beauty of India’s seven sisters

By: Kanchan Basu

Many of us will already know that the “Seven Sisters of India” is a term used to collectively refer to the seven north-eastern states of India, comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. Known for their geographical expanse that borders several countries including China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, these states are celebrated for their rich cultural heritage, diverse ecosystems, and breathtaking landscapes. Despite being an integral part of India, the Seven Sisters possess a distinct identity that sets them apart from the rest of the country. This identity is rooted in their unique historical backgrounds, languages, traditions, and lifestyles that reflect the incredible diversity of India. So with the stage set, let’s go on a deeper exploration of these Seven Sisters, one state at a time.

Assam: Assam serves as the pivotal gateway to North East India and stands as the primary entry point, ensuring that travellers driving to any of the north-eastern states first experience the rich mix of Assam’s cultural and natural heritage. Situated along the Brahmaputra River plains, Assam is famous for its wildlife sanctuaries, tea plantations, and the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its significant population of one-horned rhinos. One of the largest tea is renowned for its strong, robust flavour. The tea gardens around Dibrugarh and Jorhat, present an endless green landscape that’s iconic to the state. The Brahmaputra River at sunset offers spectacular views, with the changing colours of the sky reflecting on its vast waters. Something that is on many bucket-lists is the annual Bihu festival here, a series of festivals marking the Assamese New Year and celebrating the state’s agricultural cycle. One special highlight of Assam is the Majuli Island, the world’s largest river island, which offers a serene escape with its vibrant cultural landscape, including satras (monastic centres) that showcase the Assamese Neo-Vaishnavite culture.

Nagaland: Nagaland’s biggest draw is the Hornbill Festival, often dubbed the “Festival of Festivals.” It brings together all the state’s tribes in a vibrant showcase of cultural exhibits, traditional dances, folk songs, and handicrafts. Adding to Nagaland’s allure is its fiery culinary tradition, notably featuring the Bhut Jolokia-one of the world’s spiciest chillies. The state’s cuisine, infused with the potent Naga chilli peppers, offers an unforgettable gastronomic adventure. A state known for its rich tribal heritage, Nagaland’s landscape is dominated by verdant hills and valleys, which directly means many trekking opportunities. To wrap up our journey through Nagaland, I wanted to talk about its most stunning photo spot- the Dzükou Valley. When the Dzükou Lily blooms, the valley turns into a dream scene for photographers. Imagine rolling hills dotted with colourful flowers, all set against a backdrop of towering mountains. It’s a sight that truly captures the beauty of Nagaland in a single, mesmerising view.

Manipur: Known as the “Land of Jewels,” Manipur boasts unique varieties of orchids and the surreal landscape of Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the North East, is known for its unique ‘phumdis (floating islands). The state is also home to Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world. But when I think of Manipur, it’s more the hospitality of the people here that comes to mind. Speaking of dance, Manipur boasts the classical dance “Manipuri”, known for its grace themes drawn from Vaishnavism.

Meghalaya: Aptly named ‘the abode of clouds’, Meghalaya boasts the wettest place on Earth, Mawsynram. Mawsynram and Cherrapunji, both in Meghalaya, receive some of the highest annual rainfall in the world and as a result state is home to some beautiful waterfalls, notably the mesmerising Nohkalikai Falls, the tallest plunge waterfall in India. The capital city Shillong, is often referred to as the “Scotland of the East” due to its picturesque landscapes. There’s one more thing about Meghalaya, that I think super unique example of bioengineering by the state’s Khasi tribe- the living ‘Root Bridges’. The incredible thing about these bridges is that the roots of the trees here are made to grow in a certain way to form natural, sturdy bridges across rivers. The state is also home to the Mawlynnong Village, acclaimed as Asia’s cleanest village. And who can forget the Dawki River near the Bangladesh border. The crystal-clear waters of this river make it another must-visit for stunning landscape shots.

Mizoram: With its hilly terrain, Mizoram offer stunning panoramic views of dense bamboo forests, serene lakes, and cascading waterfalls. The state is celebrated for its Chapchar Kut festival, marking the beginning of the farming season with vibrant dances, traditional music, and colourful attire. But when I think of Mizoram, it’s more the hospitality of the people here that comes to mind. The Mizo people’s hospitality is legendary, often welcoming guests with their traditional bamboo dance. To add to that, we have Mizoram’s Blue Mountain (Phawngpui), the highest peak in Mizoram offering stunning views, while the Vantawng Falls and Tam Dil Lake are perfect spots for nature lovers.

Tripura: Adorned with palaces, temples, and diverse fauna, Tripura reflects a blend of Bengali and indigenous cultures, with the Garia Puja festival standing out. It is celebrated to honour the deity of livestock and wealth, featuring traditional music, dance, and elaborate rituals. Similar to the famous Wagah Border ceremony in Amritsar, you can experience the Indian Border Security Force’s Flag Down parade at the India-Bangladesh border here. A famous temple here is the Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas scattered across the Indian subcontinent. Speaking of architecture, two places really stand out in Tripura. First is the Ujjayanta Palace, located in the capital city of Agartala, which is an architectural marvel and now houses the Tripura State Museum. Second is the Neermahal Palace, located in the middle of Rudrasagar Lake, which provides a stunning architectural and natural scene. The reflections of the palace on the water during the golden hour after sunrise and before sunset create a beautiful symmetry, ideal for photography.

Arunachal Pradesh: Known as the land of the Dawn-lit Mountains, Arunachal Pradesh boasts a diverse topography, including the Himalayan foothills. The state boasts a diverse topography that includes the foothills of the Himalayas. Arunachal is renowned for its lush valleys, serene lakes, and the Tawang Monastery, one of the largest monasteries in the world, set against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks. This state is home to over 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, each with its distinct dialect, customs, and traditional attire. Another top draw is the Sela Pass, which offers mesmerising views of snow-capped peaks and crystal-clear lakes, making it a perfect spot for landscape photography. The Golden Pagoda of Namsai also provides a stunning architectural subject against the backdrop of lush greenery. And how can we not talk of the wildlife here. The Namdapha National Park is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, offering glimpses into the habitat of tigers, leopards, and the rare red panda.

Each of these states contributes to the overall beauty and diversity of Northeast India, making it a region of immense interest for travelers, geographers, and nature enthusiasts. The cultural vibrancy of the Seven Sisters, manifested in their festivals, dance forms, languages, and traditions, makes the region a living museum of human culture. The Seven Sisters of India represent a unique blend of cultural richness, natural beauty, and historical depth, making them a must-visit for travelers. So, if you haven’t already planned a trip to the Seven Sisters of Incredible India, it’s time to start planning and experience the incredible diversity that India has to offer.