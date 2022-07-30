Farmers Dying Due To The Current In The Fields, What Is The Solution?

By: Priyanka Saurabh

Every year in India, about 11,000 agricultural workers are dying due to electric current. On average 50 people are dying every day. This is due to non-compliance with the standards in wiring, cut and fallen transmission lines, aging, corrosion, and the formation of conductive paths on motor casings and control boxes under damp conditions. Whatever the reason, it is very sad that our farmers, the food providers of our country, are dying in performing their daily routine honestly.

Tower poles installed for high voltage electric current passing through farmers’ fields across the country have become a cause of trouble for the life and animals. Another mobile tower has become glut, while now the agricultural land is not only full of poles installed for low voltage but also high voltage poles. A network of power lines has been laid in the fields of farmers.

The biggest danger to farmers, animals, and common people has become from the tower pole carrying the high voltage line. Due to these lines, the life of the farmers has become haraam. It is also having a bad effect on the power line passing near or under the tower pole. Farmers are at increased risk to their lives by elevating sprinkler pipes in their fields. It is not necessary to touch the pipe with the line of the tower pole, but only when it goes near it, this power line pulls the pipe towards itself.

The tower line passing through the fields is hurting the life of the people. Not only this, if a person passes by the tower even with an iron sieve, then there is an electric shock. When the crop is harvested and collected and taken from under the big line, many times the current comes. The electric waves emanating from the lines of these tower poles and the radiation of mobile towers are proving fatal for the birds along with the farmers as well as the wild birds. People living nearby also have an increased risk of cancer. Trees and plants are also destroyed or have been cut while laying the line.

There are also three types of tower poles. Out of which one is made to bring or carry electricity to the powerhouse, which is small, the second pole is medium and the third is the master pole, which is installed in the places of irrigation. A tower pole is placed in a place about 200 yards away. When electricity passes through the wires passing over them, the sound is heard far away.

The line passes through the same place where the line is approved to pass. Any farmer whose line passes through the field and the pole is erected, gets a compensation of about 60 thousand rupees but has to face this problem for his whole life. The small power line passing under the field through which the power of the tower pole is passing often gets faulted. Even if a fuse is to be installed on the transformer, the big line passing over that line has to bear the blow many times.

If we look at the death of farmers due to electric current across the country, there are many reasons for these deaths. Like the loosening of wires of power lines passing through the fields. Usually, these stars become so loose that there is very little difference between them and the ground. Sometimes it breaks in the slightest darkness and falls in the fields and when the farmers come to water the fields at night, they do not realize it and they die due to them. Second, the power of high voltage wires passing through the fields is so high that it attracts humans and common animals towards itself Because of this they die.

If we see the third reason, to avoid stray animals, farmers have put nets around their fields and give this current in them, which gives shock to the animals as soon as they got near the fence of the field so that the stray animals do not enter their fields. But knowingly or unknowingly this reticulated star with current becomes the cause of death of farmers as well as animals. This blow machine is usually used to save agriculture from Nilgai and small animals. But the farmers fall prey to them carelessly while working in the fields. If we look at other reasons, there have been cases of such deaths due to the negligence of farmers while giving water to the fields or coming in contact with wires while running tubewells.

A frequent occurrence of live conductors in contact with the casing of a motor or control box is the breakdown of insulation, corrosion, and the formation of a conductive path during humid weather. In such a situation, physical contact with the metal casing of the motor pump set and control box can result in fatal shock if proper earthing is not provided. Necessary care is not being taken for earthing in the agricultural water pumping system. Even under improper earthing conditions, if a low operating voltage is chosen, electric shock can be eliminated.

India launched the Prime Minister’s Kusum Yojana (Farmer Energy Security and Utthan Mahabhiyan) in the year 2019. Under Component B of the Kusum scheme, alone 17.5 lakh, solar-powered agriculture pumps will be installed, each with a maximum capacity of 7.5 HP, where there is no grid supply available. Pumps of more than 7.5 HP capacity can also be installed, however, financial assistance is limited to 7.5 HP capacity. Prevention of deaths due to electric shock is an additional benefit gained by the KUSUM scheme, a hidden fact that needs wide publicity.

With minor modifications, if the scheme is also expanded to replace grid-operated pumps (now the scheme is no longer covering grid-operated pumps), it will allow farmers to limit electric shock deaths to a maximum. Helps to reduce The KUSUM scheme should be implemented with the highest priority – and expanded to cover as many water pumping systems as possible. This will bring great relief to our farmers.

Along with new schemes, fixing loose electric wires, finding solutions for high voltage power poles, avoiding mesh installed in the field, and caution while running water at night can save farmers from untimely death in the fields. (The author is a research scholar in political science, poet, freelance journalist, and columnist)