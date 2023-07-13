Forging New Paths: Unleashing Northeast India’s Potential Through Enhanced Connectivity

By: Dipak Kurmi

The Northeast region of India, despite its abundant natural resources, has long been hampered by limited connectivity and inadequate infrastructure. Trade barriers, congested roads, and delayed border clearances have hindered economic growth and development in the region. However, recent initiatives and projects aim to address these challenges and unlock the tremendous potential of Northeast India. By improving transport integration, infrastructure, and trade facilitation, the region can benefit from enhanced connectivity, reduced costs, increased competitiveness, and greater economic opportunities. One such transformative step is the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) between Bangladesh, India, and Nepal, which holds significant promise for the Northeast.

Enhancing Connectivity: The Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA)

The MVA, signed in 2015, aims to facilitate unrestricted cross-border movement of cargo, passenger, and personal vehicles between Bangladesh, India, and Nepal. If implemented, it will substantially reduce transport costs and distances for the Northeast region. Currently, trucks loaded with limestone and crushed stone destined for Bangladesh must travel a lengthy route due to restrictions on plying each other’s roads. Allowing trucks to transit through Bangladesh would reduce the distance by almost 65% and transport costs by 68%. For instance, the journey from Agartala to Kolkata would be reduced from 1,600 km to just 450 km via road through Bangladesh. Furthermore, direct access to the Chattogram port in Bangladesh would shorten the journey to a mere 200 km.

Economic impact and real income gains:

Shorter journeys and lower transport costs will have significant economic effects, including increased competition, production, and lower consumer prices. As per a World Bank report, the implementation of the MVA would result in an average wage increase of 4.5% to 11% for Indian states bordering Bangladesh and a 24% wage increase for Bangladeshi states. Northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura would benefit the most in terms of real income gains. Additionally, states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra would witness positive impacts, leading to higher wages and improved trade opportunities.

Trade expansion and value chains:

The Northeast region possesses immense potential for trade expansion, particularly in sectors like agriculture. Initiatives like the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project, supported by the World Bank, have aided the development of value chains and the growth of small and medium entrepreneurs. By leveraging improved connectivity, Northeastern states can tap into larger markets within India, neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, and even Southeast Asia. The region’s unique cultural heritage, sustainable practices, and pristine natural beauty also position it as a hub for eco and wellness tourism, further enhancing economic growth.

Tapping into the Northeast’s potential:

Despite its vast resources and cultural richness, the Northeast contributes only 2.8% to India’s GDP, highlighting the untapped potential of the region. Projects supported by the World Bank, such as the construction of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Dawki and initiatives to expand railway connectivity and tap inland waterways, are underway. These endeavours aim to improve border trade and travel, facilitating integrated development in the sub region.

The Northeast region of India is on the cusp of a transformative journey towards greater development and economic growth. The implementation of the Motor Vehicles Agreement, along with improved connectivity and infrastructure, holds the key to unlocking the region’s immense potential. Through reduced transport costs, increased competitiveness, and enhanced trade opportunities, the Northeast can experience a substantial boost to its economy. Moreover, the preservation of cultural heritage, sustainable practices, and the promotion of eco-tourism can further augment the region’s growth trajectory. As projects like the Dawki ICP progress and initiatives to expand connectivity gain momentum, the wheels are in motion to unleash the true potential of Northeast India and pave the way for lasting prosperity. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)