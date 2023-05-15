Green Organisations; Youth For The Sustainable Future

By: Ankita Sarmah Bordoloi

In the current scenario, the environment all over the world is in complete turmoil due to various issues such as rapid deforestation, global warming, excessive use of fossil fuels etc. Northeast India is not an exception in this matter. In order to tackle the grave situation and to take a step towards rejuvenating the environment, certain youth organizations in North-East India have come forward in the last 10 years. These organizations have a similar motto of promoting sustainable ways of living.

- Advertisement -

These are some of the youth organizations working for environmental issues that are based in Assam.

The Greenkeepers

“The Greenkeepers” is a Guwahati based youth led organization that aims to promote sustainability and advocate its voice for climate action. It started as an attempt to raise awareness among the youth especially school and college students about sustainable and green living by two young individuals Sabique Hasan Ahmed and Ankita Sarmah Bordoloi. The Greenkeepers believe that “If we as the youth don’t acknowledge over what it is to have an enhanced environment and do not attempt to take efficacious strides towards safeguarding our earth then who will? A query might arise on our minds, such that what will come off if just a handful of individuals consider them and try enduring by these methods, so the answer to it could be that there has to be that ‘someone’ who takes those cardinal steps towards progress and briefs a narrative that is contradictory from what others perceive and apprise.” This group of young environmentalists has organized several Cleanup Drives, Webinars and Group Discussions with renowned social workers and Plantation Drives to enlighten people about the environment. The Greenkeepers welcomes youth from all over India to join and help to become successful in the future endeavours towards a Greener Planet.

Fridays For Future

Friday’s for future is a youth led citizen movement against the climate crisis. The main objective of FFF is declaration of Climate Emergency on local, institutional, state, national and eventually on a global level under which comes the demands of banning the use of fossil fuels, banning deforestation, speedy transition towards sustainable and renewable sources of energy, reducing global emissions to net zero by 2030 – to prevent the global heating, that is, the increase of global average temperature by 1.5°C (ideally, 1°C). FFF movement stresses mainly on policy level changes rather than individual changes, but one can’t exist without the other. FFF organizes campaigns/seminars/marches and spreads awareness among the citizens, especially the youth, that is, the generations that will be most affected by the effects of ecological breakdown and try to inspire them to join our cause and demand climate justice and necessary actions by the policy makers that will safeguard their right to life.

Encamp Adventures

Encamp Adventure is a tourism company that specializes in outdoor adventure activities such as camping, trekking, and mountaineering. They operate in various destinations around the world, including remote and off-the-beaten-path locations. One of the main principles of Encamp Adventure is to operate in a sustainable and responsible manner. This means that they aim to minimize their impact on the environment and the local communities in which they operate. Encamp Adventure uses eco-friendly practices in their operations, such as minimizing waste, recycling, and using renewable energy sources. They also educate their clients on responsible environmental practices, such as leaving no trace when camping or hiking.

- Advertisement -

Encamp strives to support local communities by hiring local guides and using locally sourced products and services. Overall, it aims to create a positive impact on the environment and the communities they operate in, while also providing their clients with unforgettable adventure experiences.

Cloket

Cloket is a sustainable fashion company that is committed to promoting slow fashion and reducing the negative impacts of fast fashion on the environment and society. Cloket is located in Navagraha, Chitaranjal Path. It’s a team of four, Ashadeep as the Founder, Alifa as the Co-Founder and Aniket and Soumik working on the Tech.

Cloket offers a variety of services such as clothes swapping, renting, and upcycling to reduce textile waste and encourage sustainable consumption habits among its customers. By facilitating clothes swaps and rentals, Cloket is promoting the idea of “circular fashion,” where clothing items are kept in use for longer periods of time, reducing the need for new production and decreasing the amount of clothing ending up in landfills.

Through its focus on sustainability and ethical practices, Cloket is also raising awareness about the true cost of fast fashion and its impact on workers, communities, and the environment. By providing alternative options for fashion consumption, Cloket is contributing to a more sustainable and equitable fashion industry.

The Midway Journey

- Advertisement -

The Midway Journey is a social organization that focuses on waste management and environmental conservation through various initiatives. They collect household waste and segregate it into different categories for recycling, and organize river bank clean-up drives to raise awareness about plastic pollution and its impact on the environment. Their efforts aim to promote sustainable living practices and encourage citizens to take responsibility for their waste management habits. (The author is a student in Cotton University)