If We Want Water In Every House, Saving Management Will Be The Solution

By: Satyavan Saurabh

As the population and economy grow, so does the water demand. With limited water and competing needs, drinking water management has become challenging. Other difficulties, such as depletion of groundwater and erratic rainfall. These difficulties have strained the rural population, which meets its water needs with traditional knowledge and water knowledge. When it comes to health, people in rural areas need piped water. To maintain the water-energy relationship, special attention should be paid to increasing water conservation and saving natural water sources as they are also very important for future energy production.

Most of us wonder what a single man can do to save water. With this kind of thinking, we waste water every day. In today’s world, all the people are in this race that we should make big bathrooms in our homes, but we forget that without water they are all useless. We keep using more water than we need. At least every one of us can make proper use of water in our homes and workplaces. Many times it is seen that water is flowing through the taps on the side of the road and going to waste, but we pass by and do not worry about turning off the tap. We should think about these topics and try to save water as far as possible in our daily life.

Talking about India, there is abundant rainfall here, but due to the increase in population, water scarcity is being felt in the country. Due to the increase in population, more natural resources are used. Water sources, local ponds, ponds, rivers, and reservoirs are getting polluted and their water is getting depleted. At present, the growing population of the country does not have access to clean drinking water. Apart from this, agriculture in India is also dependent on rain. The success of agriculture in India is dependent on the availability of water, in which rainwater plays an important role. Good rainfall means a good harvest. There is a great need to save rainwater and it should be ensured that no acid element is found in it as it will pollute the water and its sources.

That is why the Jal Jeevan Mission is the foundation of the National Water Life Fund. On 15th August 2019, the Honourable Prime Minister of India made a big announcement about a government program. The main objective of the Jal Jeevan Mission is to supply 55 liters of water per person per day to each rural household through functional household tap connections by 2024. Rainwater harvesting and water conservation are also the most important aspects of the mission. The focus is on planting trees, developing waterways, using recycled water, and recharging structures. Traditional and other water bodies are being renovated.

This mission will remove the shortage of tap water connections by harnessing tap connections. It is based on local management of how much water is used and how much is available. The mission will build local infrastructure for things like harvesting water, directing the water into the soil, and managing domestic wastewater so that it can be reused. By 2024, every person in a rural household will get 55 liters of water per day from a tap connection. The mission helps the community come up with a plan for the water that includes a lot of information, education, and communication. An amount of Rs 3 lakh crore was given in this scheme. In this mission, everyone helps to give top priority to the mass movement for water. For Himalayan and North Eastern states, the fund is split 90:10 between Center and State, 50:50 for the rest of the states, and 100% for Union Territories.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water is provided to every rural household, even in SC/ST dominated villages in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, so that “no one is left out.” Also, a top priority is given to tap water in places where water quality is poor, such as desert and drought-affected areas, SC/ST majority villages, Sansad Adarsh Gramin Yojana villages, etc. The water supply system of the village is also in good condition in the planning of the water committees, which systematically manage the system. At least half of these unions have 10 to 15 members, of whom at least half are women. Other members come from self-help groups, recognized social and health workers, Anganwadi teachers, and other places. The committees have prepared one-time action plans for the village using all its resources.

There are some problems in implementing the National Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Mission which are the lack of major reliable drinking water sources. In areas such as water-stressed, drought-prone, and subtropical, with the presence of location-specific contaminants in groundwater, uneven terrain, and scattered rural settlements, there is a need for local village communities to manage and operate the village water supply infrastructure. Incompetence comes in the way. In some states, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, delays in the issuance of matching state shares are also hindering the success of this mission. Looking at the progress made so far in Jal Jeevan Mission, at the time when Jal Jeevan Mission was announced, 17.1% of the 18.93 crore rural households had tap water connections. This means that 3.23 crore rural households had tap water connections.

Under JJM, tap water connections have been installed in 5.38 crore (28%) rural households so far. Therefore, 8.62 billion (or 44.84 percent) of the country’s 19.22 billion rural households have potable tap water. In rural areas of states like Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Puducherry, the number of households with running water from a tap has reached 100%. “Har Ghar Jal” has become everyone’s top priority. The primary objective of the mission is to save water while wasting as little as possible. At this time the biggest need to save life on planet earth is to save water; this will be done by managing the water resources to ensure that everyone in the country gets the same amount of water. (The author is a Research Scholar, poet, independent journalist, and columnist)