If You Are Ahead Of China, Then You Will Have To Think Ahead

By: Dr. Priyanka Saurabh According to the State of World Population Report 2023, India has overtaken China to become the most populous country in the world. In addition, India has around 50% of the population below the age of 25 and therefore for the potential demographic dividend to be fully realized, investments must be made in health, education, and quality jobs for young people. Demographic Dividend Economic Growth refers to the potential that can result from changes in the age structure of a population, primarily when the share of the working-age population (15 to 64) is larger than the non-working-age share of the population. Let us tell you that according to the latest report of the United Nations, on April 19, with a population of 142.86 crores, India has now become the most populous country in the world leaving behind China. China is now second with a population of 142.57 crores. There is talk of India's population being more than that of China, and from the same day, we are flourishing. Thinking that we will beat China based on population. But the population is not everything. There is a difference between headcount and quality population. Be it India or China, the journey of both started almost simultaneously. India got independence on 15 August 1947 and China on 1 October 1949. At that time India was better than China in many ways. Here the British had connected the whole country in a way with the railway line. Many famous centers of education had also become. Whereas, no such concrete work was done in China. But the best thing that China did after independence was social development. He emphasized education and health. Made sure arrangements for 'education to all and health to all'. Not just of name, but of quality, that too free of cost. Their land reform took place only after independence. Programs of social security, education, and health were successfully implemented. Everyone was guaranteed a job. Several decades later, industrial development started there. After the independence of India, all these things were discussed only by word of mouth. Work was also done in this direction in some states, but more on paper, and less on the ground. The blueprint of industrial development was drawn in India only after independence, which is going on till today. But we are not stopping in any area compared to China. Employment generation is the biggest development challenge for the country, such as measures to be taken to create economic opportunities and realize the potential of the demographic dividend. India needs to create 100 million more jobs by 2030. Formal employment opportunities should be created, especially in labour-intensive sectors and export-oriented industries such as textiles, leather, footwear, gems, jewellery, etc. Education helps bridge the gender gap. Boys are more likely to be enrolled in secondary and tertiary schools than girls in India. The reverse is true in the Philippines, China, and Thailand. This trend needs to be reversed in India. Given that skill development in India’s workforce begins at a young age, the transition from secondary education to universal skills and entrepreneurship needs greater focus. The government has created the Skill India portal and launched the SANKALP and STRIVE schemes for skill development. To remove the transition from the agriculture sector, India also needs to reduce the share of its population dependent on agriculture. There is a need to pull out a part of the low-earning agricultural labour and convert it into better-skilled high-earning labour. Female workforce participation in the economy As of 2019, 20.3% of women were working or looking for work, up from 34.1% in 2003–04. Lessons can be drawn from South Korea, where a female workforce participation rate of 50% has been built through measures such as legally mandated gender budgeting and boosting tax incentives for part-time work. While India is a young country, the status and pace of population aging vary between states. Southern states, which are advanced in the demographic transition, already have a higher percentage of older people. However, it also provides immense opportunities for states to work together, especially on the demographic transition, with the north-central region as the reservoir of India's workforce. The relative size of the service sector in India is large and the potential for employment generation is enormous. For example, India can export health services because of its cost advantage. In addition, as incomes rise, jobs in areas such as entertainment, arts/recreation, and housing will grow rapidly. The demographic dividend for policy coordination among states by improving governance will require implementing a new federal approach to governance reforms. The focus should be on removing bureaucratic red tape for proper policy implementation. The opportunity to reap a demographic dividend occurs during a finite window that gradually closes as the working generation ages. The central and state governments should come together to tackle emerging population issues such as migration, aging, skill development, female workforce participation, and urbanization. Greater focus on children, youth, and women is the need of the hour to fully realize the demographic dividend.