India-France Relations: India’s Rich Civilisation And Soft Power

By: Dipak Kurmi

India’s diplomatic ties with Paris transcend the conventional notion of steady progress, finding resonance in a narrative that extends far beyond clichés. Rooted in a tapestry of understated historical connections, the relationship between New Delhi and Paris has been nurtured by the indomitable force of soft power, yet propelled forward by the serendipitous placement of key individuals who have propelled its all-encompassing development. In this dynamic alliance, the harmony of shared values and shared aspirations has paved the way for an enduring partnership that continues to evolve, defying the confines of conventional diplomatic rhetoric.

- Advertisement -

The remarkable growth of the India-France friendship goes beyond mere convergence of views, leader chemistry, and shared global interests, which are often the hallmarks of many bilateral relationships. While these factors have played a crucial role, they alone have not propelled other friendships to reach the level of strength and depth achieved by the Franco-Indian bond. It is the presence of an intangible magic, an extraordinary charm that sets the Franco-Indian bonhomie apart from similar alliances, elevating it to a realm untouched by mere diplomatic equations. This unique synergy has defied the limitations of conventional relationships, enabling it to thrive and evolve in ways that resonate with both nations’ shared aspirations and mutual admiration.

Embedded within the rich tapestry of Franco-Indian relations lies a subtle yet significant aspect that sets it apart – a remarkable synthesis that has given rise to a distinct community of French citizens. These individuals possess a striking physical resemblance to Indians, while embracing the French way of life without a linguistic connection to any Indian language. Unlike their counterparts in other regions, such as Indian-Americans, British-Indians, or the Girmitiyas in the Caribbean and Pacific islands, this unique community stands apart. The term “Girmitiyas,” originating from a distortion of “agreements,” refers to those who were brought under contractual arrangements to toil on plantations. Yet, even as they reside afar, the Girmitiyas continue to cherish their Indian heritage, their hearts forever intertwined with their ancestral land.

In the vibrant tapestry of Franco-Indian connections, scattered across the globe, lie unique pockets of Indian diaspora who have seamlessly integrated into the fabric of French society. Reunion Island, nestled near Mauritius, proudly embraces around 280,000 ethnic Indians, who hold the esteemed status of French citizens and epitomize the essence of French culture. Meanwhile, the allure of Guadeloupe, in close proximity to Antigua and Barbuda, beckons around 60,000 individuals of Franco-Indian descent, while Martinique and Saint Martin boast smaller yet significant populations of this diverse community. Nestled in the picturesque Caribbean, these French Overseas Territories resonate with the vibrant spirit of their Indian roots. United by a shared French identity, many of these French citizens of Indian origin observed the illustrious Bastille Day Parade with a profound sense of national pride. However, for the approximately 10,000 recent migrants in France – predominantly students and professionals – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence during the parade held a special significance. These eager newcomers, who thronged to hear Modi’s address to the Indian community on Seguin Island in Paris, found solace and inspiration in the words of their esteemed leader.

During his address to the Indian diaspora in mainland France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed, “Wherever we Indians go, we definitely create a mini-India.” While this statement holds true for the recent arrivals, it is important to note the contrasting experiences of the Indian diaspora who have long integrated into French society, distinguishing them from France’s Maghrebi Arab population. This unique integration has fostered a distinct perspective among the French people and their government, shaping their perception of their former enclaves in India – Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, Mahe, and Chandernagore. Unlike other European colonial powers, including Britain, France’s colonization of India remains understated in history. However, this unassuming historical connection has paved the way for France and India to engage as equals in their mutual interactions, long before the Anglo-Saxon powers came to terms with the end of colonial rule in India.

- Advertisement -

Another crucial factor in strengthening the India-France relationship has been the strategic placement of individuals in key positions at the right time. A remarkable example of this was seen in 2016 when the Ministry of External Affairs appointed Beno Zephine, the first visually impaired person to join the Indian Foreign Service, to the Indian embassy in Paris. Zephine’s inspiring journey resonated deeply with the French people, known for their love and passion for the French language. Her tale of approaching the Alliance Française in Chennai during her early years and her desire to learn French struck an emotional chord. When she embarked on her diplomatic career, she chose French as her mandatory foreign language. Word of her remarkable journey spread across France, leading to offers from eight Parisian institutions to teach her the language. However, it was Ambassador Mohan Kumar who went above and beyond, personally arranging a blind French teacher to serve as Zephine’s tutor. Through conversations and Braille, the young diplomat mastered the language. Additionally, instead of assigning her solely to office duties, Ambassador Kumar encouraged Zephine to actively engage in public appearances. As a result, the Indian embassy in Paris gained significant visibility and influence in the bustling city, captivating the imagination of the French audience with such extraordinary narratives.

In a captivating parallel, a unique tale unfolds in Paris, featuring KM Praphullachandra Sharma, India’s Deputy Chief of Mission, who brings a distinctive twist to the narrative. Driven by his expertise as an ayurvedic doctor with qualifications in traditional medicine and surgical procedures, Sharma has emerged as a notable figure capturing the attention of the French populace. Aptly referred to as ‘Monsieur doctor’ in the French-speaking community, he has become a sensation in Paris, reminiscent of Zephine’s memorable tenure. Notably, during the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an unprecedented surge in the popularity of ayurveda and yoga among the French people. Leveraging this growing interest, Monsieur doctor spearheaded the embassy’s celebration of ‘Ayurveda Day’ in October last year, emphasizing a holistic approach to well-being. Modi’s engagements during his recent visit included a meeting with renowned yoga teacher Charlotte Chopin, applauded by the Prime Minister for her groundbreaking contributions to promoting yoga in France. The convergence of Monsieur doctor’s expertise, the rising fascination with ayurveda and yoga, and the embassy’s proactive initiatives have further deepened the captivating connection between India and France in the realm of holistic wellness.

Adding to the tapestry of India’s influence in France is the undeniable force of its soft power. While Prime Minister Modi’s address at La Seine Musicale, a cultural haven housed on the historic grounds of a dismantled Renault factory, garnered significant attention, his audience consisted primarily of Indians and local individuals of Indian origin. However, preceding Modi’s visit, a grand spectacle unfolded on Seguin Island in the form of the ‘Namaste France’ festival, drawing thousands of people from diverse nationalities. Within the enchanting ambience of La Seine Musicale, India’s rich tapestry of diversity and artistic expressions took center stage, captivating the French people. The festival showcased exquisite handmade collectibles, bustling artisans’ markets, mesmerizing dance performances encompassing Kuchipudi, Kathak, and Odissi, as well as a mesmerizing ‘bhakti utsav’ featuring the talents of Bombay Jayashri, Ustad Chand Afzal, Pandit Ravi Joshi, and Madhavan Nampoothiri, among numerous others. The event also witnessed a remarkable fusion of cultures as French musician Mathias Duplessy collaborated with Mir Mukhtiyar Ali from Rajasthan, transcending geographical boundaries through their harmonious melodies. Even the remote state of Arunachal Pradesh had the opportunity to showcase its vibrant cultural heritage to the Parisians. Adding to the cultural tapestry, L Subramaniam and Amjad Ali Khan, in separate events preceding Modi’s visit, mesmerized audiences, drawing full houses on Seguin Island. This vibrant display of India’s cultural magnificence and artistic brilliance leaves an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of the French people, further solidifying the realm of India’s soft power in the land of romance and art.

The engagement between France and India holds a unique allure, offering something for everyone within both nations, distinguishing it from relationships with countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, or Japan. Examining the fruitful outcomes stemming from Prime Minister Modi’s visit, India stands to gain from the enriching prospects of scientific collaboration with France, as well as advancements in sustainable development and microfinance initiatives. Meanwhile, France, with its discerning eye, will continue to be captivated by the sheer magnificence that India embodies, embracing its distinctive worldview, vibrant way of life, and profound orientation that sets it apart. This mutual exchange of admiration and cooperation fuels the Franco-Indian engagement, forging a path of shared growth and deeper understanding between these two culturally rich nations. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)