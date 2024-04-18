Kangana Ranaut’s new role: Trading stardom for statesmanship

By: Dipak Kurmi

Kangana Ranaut’s path from a remote Himachal Pradesh village to Bollywood stardom and now potential politics is a remarkable journey defying odds. Born into humble origins, the firebrand actor’s grit and tenacity paved her way into the dazzling Mumbai film fraternity. Her uncompromising persona, which often courted controversies, now eyes a new arena – the political landscape of her home state. Ranaut’s transformation from an outsider trying her luck in films to a vocal figure weighing political ambitions exemplifies her fearless spirit that shaped her incredible ascent against all circumstances.

Kangana’s rise from the obscure village of Bhambala in Mandi district is a compelling narrative of unwavering determination and steadfast commitment. Defying familial resistance against her aspirations to carve a niche in the glittering realm of Bollywood, she embarked on an arduous odyssey. Grappling with financial adversities and the stark realities that Mumbai’s unforgiving landscape posed, Kangana’s path was paved with formidable obstacles, even facing periods of homelessness. Yet, her training under the tutelage of the esteemed theatre director Arvind Gaur proved to be a pivotal juncture, refining her talents and sculpting her into the formidable force she has become within the industry today. Her ascent stands as a testament to the indomitable human spirit’s capacity to conquer seemingly insurmountable odds.

Kangana Ranaut’s transition from the glamorous realm of Bollywood to the tumultuous arena of politics represents a profound career pivot. Her decision to contest the Mandi Lok Sabha seat under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banner signifies a significant departure from her established profession as an actress. Despite her lack of direct political experience, Ranaut’s vocal endorsement of Hindutva ideology and her unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coupled with her affiliation with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have likely contributed to her securing the BJP’s nomination. This development sets the stage for an intriguing political contest, wherein Ranaut’s unconventional foray into the political sphere will be put to the test, potentially leading to a high-stakes electoral showdown in the Mandi constituency.

Kangana Ranaut’s decision to venture into the political arena is undoubtedly a bold move, but it comes with its fair share of hurdles. Unlike the world of cinema where scripts dictate the narrative, the realm of politics demands a wholly different set of skills and unwavering commitment. The voters of Mandi will expect her to place their needs and concerns at the forefront, necessitating her to establish a permanent presence within the constituency. Her lack of experience in navigating the intricate web of political maneuvering will require her to work tirelessly to earn the trust and support of the electorate, notwithstanding the backing of the BJP machinery and the personal charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mandi Lok Sabha by-election on October 30, 2021, witnessed the Congress party’s triumph, primarily attributed to the wave of sympathy following the demise of the stalwart leader, Virbhadra Singh. However, the political landscape has undergone a transformation, and the Congress finds itself embroiled in internal turmoil. Amidst this shifting dynamic, the potential entry of Kangana into the electoral arena could significantly disrupt the existing power equations, potentially swaying the balance in her favor. The interplay of these factors promises to shape the forthcoming electoral contest into a captivating spectacle.

On her 37th birthday, Kangana Ranaut’s nomination as a candidate for the Mandi parliamentary constituency was viewed as a fitting recognition of her steadfast adherence to her ideological principles and her fervent desire to contribute to the development of her place of birth. However, her penchant for courting controversy through her provocative social media posts and public pronouncements has elicited a polarized response, with some lauding her outspokenness while others condemning her for fanning divisiveness. From her contentious remarks regarding the farmer’s protest to her controversial views on India’s independence struggle, Kangana has consistently found herself at the center of heated debates, drawing both ardent support and vehement criticism from various sections of society.

Transitioning into the political arena, Kangana Ranaut faces the daunting task of shedding her celebrity image and establishing a more relatable connection with the common people. To thrive as a politician, she must forge a bond with the grassroots workers and voters by demonstrating an authentic grasp of their struggles and aspirations. Cultivating trust and rapport with the electorate will be pivotal, as she endeavors to convey a profound comprehension of their pressing needs and concerns. This shift from the glitz and glamour of the silver screen to the gritty realities of public service will undoubtedly test her ability to resonate with the masses on a personal and empathetic level.

Kangana Ranaut’s foray into the political domain, departing from her established career in the Indian film industry, stands as a compelling narrative of perseverance and an unwavering adherence to personal convictions. While this transition presents a formidable set of obstacles, her steadfast dedication to her ideological principles and an ardent desire to serve the populace could potentially forge a path towards a prosperous political trajectory. As she ventures into this uncharted territory, Kangana will be compelled to harness her inherent strengths, concurrently adapting to the rigors of the political landscape, all while maintaining an authentic connection to her origins and firmly held beliefs. This paradigm shift will undoubtedly demand a judicious equilibrium between her artistic roots and the demands of the political arena, a delicate balance that will ultimately shape the course of her endeavors. (The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)