Learning And Teachers’ Students Relations

By: Anjali Adhikari

Learning is a lifelong process. A teacher plays a prominent role in a child’s personality development as well as in shaping a child into a complete being. Our teachers are our friend Philosopher and guide and we consider our teachers next to our parents. Learning doesn’t necessarily mean only bookish knowledge, but it also includes physical, mental and spiritual learning and our teachers help us to acquire such knowledge. A teacher is the only person who holds our hand and takes us to a world of enlightenment. Therefore a teacher is highly esteemed by students. A teacher is an epitome of knowledge, and therefore teachers should be unbiased socially aware as teachers are the creators of a beautiful and a stable society.

Over the time, it is observed that in earlier days teachers were more respected, as students used to pay obeisance whenever they came across their teachers. They are mentions of several examples in our Indian mythology and philosophy to highlight students’ teachers’ relations. Students used to follow their teachers more dedicatedly which is seen missing nowadays, rather students are now seen as disrespectful and scornful towards then teachers. However, it is to be mentioned that, both teachers and students are equally responsible for such degradation. As it has been observed that some teachers only impart academic knowledge as part of the profession and they lack consideration of imparting moral knowledge to their students. Also, it is important to maintain the teachers’ students’ gap as teachers sometimes become over friendly just to be in their students good books.

Moreover, the world turning into a commercial hub is another reason for such degradation. Many qualities define a positive relationship and pave ways on how to create powerful student teacher relationships. These can be seen to include good communication, a safe learning environment and mutual respect, a positive and patient attitude, student equality and timely praise. Just as, teachers treat their students as their own children therefore they too accepting respect in return is not wrong. When teachers are treated respectfully, they feel more encouraged. But students nowadays don’t care to show respect towards their teachers. In this regard, I believe, parents too should take some lead so as to teach their children to be respectfully towards their students. It is observed that parents sometimes involved in criticising teachers infront of their children, which puts a negative impact on their children’s minds.

Therefore it is prerogative to create a healthy learning relationship between the teachers and the world students, so as to create a healthy and a balanced society. Today on this auspicious occasion of teachers’ day I would like to salute and thanks all of my teachers and I wishing all the Teachers’ “A Very Happy Teachers’ Day” and my gratefulness to all my teachers’ for enlightening me and encouraging me all through. (The author is a Lecturer who can be reached at anjaliadhikary757@gmail.com)