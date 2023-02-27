Linguistics As A Career Choice

By: Ranjan K Baruah

There are many languages and dialects around the world. The North Eastern region of the country is rich in linguistic diversity as there are a number of languages and dialects used by different communities. Languages, with their complex implications for identity, communication, social integration, education and development, are of strategic importance for people and the planet. Yet, due to globalization processes, they are increasingly under threat, or disappearing altogether.

Every two weeks a language disappears taking with it an entire cultural and intellectual heritage. At least 43% of the estimated 6000 languages spoken in the world are endangered. Only a few hundred languages have genuinely been given a place in education systems and the public domain, and less than a hundred are used in the digital world.

As we have seen challenges in the field of languages, it is an opportunity for people who want to do work and activities related to languages. One of the career opportunities in this field is linguistics. Linguistics is the scientific study of language, and its focus is the systematic investigation of the properties of particular languages as well as the characteristics of language in general. Here are few career options for the linguists:

Career as a Translator

Career as an Interpreter

Career as Teacher or Faculty in Academic Institutions

Linguistic Tour Guide

Jobs in Embassies and High Commissions

Career in International Organization

Career as Research Analyst or Field Researcher

Career as Language Blogger and YouTuber

Career as Content Writer

Aspirants studying any language may choose linguistics as their areas of study in higher classes. The irony is that globally 40 per cent of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand. But progress is being made in multilingual education with growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life. This brings opportunity for the aspirants who have studied different native languages. Most of the universities offer courses related to linguistics. The admission is based on the entrance examination.

We are aware that multilingualism contributes to the development of inclusive societies that allow multiple cultures, worldviews and knowledge systems to coexist and cross-fertilize. 21st February was observed as International Mother Language Day and the theme of the 2023 International Mother Language Day was “Multilingual education – a necessity to transform education” aligns with recommendations made during the Transforming Education Summit, where an emphasis was also placed on Indigenous people’s education and languages.

The New Education Policy of India is focusing on early education in mother languages as multilingual education based on mother-tongue facilitates access to and inclusion in learning for population groups that speak non-dominant languages, languages of minority groups and indigenous languages. This brings more opportunities for linguists in India.

Exam Update: Applications are now invited for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination only to be held on 28th May in different examination centres all over India. A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002 if they appear in this year’s exam to be held on 28th May. (The author is a career mentor and skill trainer and can be reached at 8473943734 or bkranjan@gmail.com for any career related queries)