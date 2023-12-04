Marriage: Increasing Pretense-Decreasing Intimacy

By: Dr Satyavan Saurabh

We will talk about the huge arrangements made in wedding ceremonies and the misuse of the huge amount of money spent on them. Social buildings are no longer in use; they have become useless for marriage ceremonies. Till some time ago, the tradition of holding marriages in marriage halls within the city continued, but that era is also coming to an end! Now weddings have started taking place in expensive resorts away from the city. It is also becoming a tradition to book big renowned seven-star hotels for organizing weddings. Lakhs of rupees have been spent on setting up wedding sets in these hotels. These resorts are booked two days before the wedding and the wedding family shifts there. Visitors and guests come directly there and leave from there. In a ceremony held at such a distance, only those who have their four-wheelers can reach there, and believe it, it is the heartfelt wish of the host of the ceremony that only the guests with cars should come to the reception hall. And he also gives the invitation according to the same category. Two or three types of categories have started being kept nowadays.

Seeing such marriages, even the middle and lower classes do not hesitate to spend money on marriages like water. People are even organizing expensive weddings by taking loans to show off their level, status, and false grandeur in marriage. There is one more interesting thing. The marriage which was called a dream wedding, does not take two moments to break. Till yesterday divorces were heard of only a few, today they have increased hundreds of times. Who needs to be invited only to the Lady’s Sangeet? Who needs to be invited only to the reception? Who to invite to the cocktail party? And which VIP family to invite to all these programs. The feeling of belonging has gone away in this invitation. Only well-meaning individuals or families are invited. In the times of extreme materialism in which every work and relationship has started being built on the foundation of money and it is proving to be a fatal step for the entire human race, how money has started being displayed in marriages is beyond imagination. Yes, today a person sees marriage as the only opportunity to prove his abundance of wealth and he believes that there is no better occasion than marriage on which to spend money.

Whereas marriage is a sacrament in which it is expected to be performed while following the dignity of human and social values. That is why marriage has a place among the sixteen Sanskars. It is considered auspicious to meet relatives in this ritual, but in today’s weddings, each family stays in a separate room, due to which the eagerness to meet relatives who have come from faraway places after years has almost vanished. Because everyone has become rich and has money. Reconciliation and mutual affection have ended. On performing the rituals, they come out of the rooms when called from mobiles. Everyone considers themselves richer than each other. And this arrogance of wealth is also reflected in their behaviour. It is said that they have come to a relative’s wedding, but their ego does not leave them even here. They spend most of their time in their rooms instead of meeting close ones. Today everything is happening the opposite, there is no concern for customs or social values, if there is there, then how many types of dishes are there on the menu, how many beverages are there, how is the external decoration, if there is any deficiency in it, then the relatives Friends do not delay in making their adverse comments whereas marriage is a medium to fertilize social harmony.