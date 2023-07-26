Online Platforms Become Weapons For Terrorism

By Dr. Satyawan Saurabh

In the digital age, terrorists are using cyberspace to exploit the vulnerabilities of youth to attract them to join their ranks. To promote research in the area of radicalization relating to different regions of India for a deeper understanding of the issue and to develop better solutions. Ensuring adequate funding for these programmes, capacity building of intelligence forces and creation of modern infrastructure to combat radicalisation, especially virtual radicalisation. Capacity building of the State Police as they are the first line of defence. State police forces need to work in good coordination with central security agencies to better counter the growing radicalization.

- Advertisement -

Fundamentalism refers to a situation where a person or group adopts increasingly radical views in opposition to the political, social, or religious status quo. It occurs when individuals begin to believe in or support extremist ideas and engage in activities associated with extremist groups. In today’s digital age, online platforms have become powerful tools for extremist groups to spread their ideology, recruit individuals, and plan terrorist acts. Consequently, intelligence and counter-terrorist agencies must continuously adapt their strategies to keep pace with the ever-changing digital landscape. Regular evaluations are necessary to identify deficiencies and areas for improvement in their functioning.

Recently, India has witnessed a series of extremist acts perpetrated by radicalized youth in various cities, such as Udaipur, which later escalated to controversial “Sar tan se Juda” sloganeering. Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made several arrests related to a suspected ISI module involved in radicalizing Indian youth and carrying out extremist acts within the country. These incidents underscore the challenge of radicalization among Indian youth, which poses a serious threat to India’s internal security. The NIA has intercepted information about recruitment propaganda for terrorist groups like AQIS and Lashkar-e-Taiba on Telegram. Furthermore, Daesh (ISIS) is using the internet to spread its propaganda through platforms like Twitter, YouTube, etc. They employ “cyber-planners” responsible for planning terror attacks, identifying recruiters, acting as “virtual coaches,” and providing guidance and encouragement throughout the radicalization process.

India has also experienced recruitment attempts from other countries, albeit to a lesser extent. The prevalence of propagating hatred and violence by influencing the youth through social media is on the rise. False propaganda and fraudulent ideologies on sensitive issues in India, often disseminated through morphed videos or false claims of injustice, contribute to manipulation on the internet. This trend is particularly concerning in regions like Northeast and Kashmir. In 2014, the NIA reported the recruitment of over 300 Indian youths by the Pakistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), who joined hands with ISIS. ISIS has published recruitment materials in Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, and other languages spoken in India.

To address these challenges, promoting research in the area of radicalization across different regions of India is essential to gain a deeper understanding of the issue and develop better solutions. Adequate funding should be provided for such programs, and capacity-building efforts for intelligence forces must be prioritized, including the creation of modern infrastructure to combat virtual radicalization. State police forces, as the first line of defence, need to work in close coordination with central security agencies to counter the growing radicalization effectively. Ensuring equitable coverage of various government welfare schemes, special initiatives for communities, promoting a mixed culture, and fostering coexistence among different communities, along with constitutional safeguards for minorities, are steps the government is taking to prevent radicalization.

- Advertisement -

Implementing a de-radicalization program that focuses on states with high radicalization intensity and developing counselling and rehabilitation centres for radicalized youth in police custody are critical measures. The involvement of family and religious leaders is crucial not only in the process of rehabilitating radicalized youth but also in preventing young individuals from adopting radical ideologies. To prevent people from falling into the trap of extremists, raising awareness in society about these threats through educational institutions, social media accounts of security agencies, and public campaigns is essential. A coordinated South Asian effort to counter radicalization can also be beneficial for the region, as all countries are facing the impact of radicalization.

The ever-evolving landscape of online recruitment and radicalization necessitates that intelligence and counter-terrorism agencies remain flexible, adaptive, and proactive. Regularly reviewing their strategies, leveraging emerging technologies, and staying informed about the latest trends can help these agencies effectively reduce the threat posed by online radicalization in India.