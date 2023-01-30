Our Martyrs Will Always Be Our Inspiration

By: Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

Martyrs’ Day is commemorated on January 30th to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who was assassinated on 30 January 1948 by Nathuram Godse and his death was followed by epic public outpourings of grief. The entire country is celebrating the 75th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. India is the country among the other 15 countries of the world where Martyrs Day is celebrated every year to pay homage to the freedom fighters. He was one such great and enthusiastic freedom fighter who always regarded humanity as his religion. The day marks the melancholic day in India’s history of freedom struggle. Martyr’s Day also signifies the contributions of three heroes Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who was executed by the British for events such as rally against the assassination of Lala Lajpat Rai and for bombing the Central Legislative Assembly on April 1929.

There is no greater sacrifice known to a man than giving up his life to defend the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. This day marks the saddest day in the history of India’s Independence Struggle. It is a day observed to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to India and his sacrifices during the freedom struggle. He led the struggle for Independence that culminated in India getting freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947.

After India became independent in 1947, Gandhi continued to promote peace and brotherhood In the nation and carried on his work to preach nonviolence as a means towards political and social progress. Mahatma Gandhi played an important role to free India from the British rule. He used peaceful and non-violent ways to achieve freedom. On January 13, 1948, he began a fast unto death in Calcutta to maintain Hindu-Muslim unity and against communal turmoil. It was the last fast of his life. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, exactly 11 days after ending his fast on January 18, 1948. On 13 January, beginning what would prove to be his last fast, the Mahatma said: “Death for me would be a glorious deliverance rather than that I should be a helpless witness of the destruction of India, Hinduism, Sikhism and Islam”, and explained that his dream was for the Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians and Muslims of all India to live together in amity. He was a visionary leader, social emancipator, messiah for farmers, crusader of the downtrodden and the voice of rural India. Gandhiji’s fight for freedom and peace gave voice to many landmark movements in India and South Africa as well. Millions of people, political leaders had supported his principles, ideology, thoughts and followed his footsteps. He and his principles is loved and followed by the millions of people all over the globe.

Mahatma Gandhi, who adopted non-violent ways to fight Britishers, inspired many nationalist and civil rights movements across the world and worked for national unity. He instilled in the heart of every Indian the spirit of Swadeshi, Swabhasha, and Swaraj. His ideas and ideals will always inspire every Indian to serve the nation. This earned him the title of ‘Father of the Nation’ and he became famous for his peaceful policies across the world. He had led several agitations which helped India achieve independence. Let us all pledge together to follow the path of truth and non-violence and make our father of the nation proud and pray for his soul. Let us also salute the martyrs for the sacrifice they made and thank them for giving us our today. (The author is a freelance journalist, columnist & a cartoonist. He can be reached at dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in)