Perseverance And Contentment, Sources Of Happiness

By: Dr. Satyawan Saurabh

Perseverance is the steadfastness of spirit, especially in hardship, that provides continuity in the pursuit of virtue. It entails the willingness to go beyond the call of duty, make sacrifices, and act on one’s beliefs. Fortitude, on the other hand, involves having the courage to face our weaknesses and resist the temptation of evil. As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.” This quote exemplifies how patience acts as the protector of other virtues.

- Advertisement -

To face difficult situations and challenges, one must be courageous. For instance, when Mahatma Gandhi was forced to halt his Salt Satyagraha in 1930, he displayed bravery by giving up what he believed in rather than succumbing to the pressure. Many situations arise in our lives where it is challenging to do the right thing, even when we know what it is. There can be various reasons for not acting in accordance with our best judgment. In order to remain strong and uphold goodness, we require a third cardinal virtue alternatively known as fortitude, courage, or bravery. This virtue enables us to do the right thing even in the face of difficulty.

During times when maintaining our virtues becomes particularly arduous, patience provides the necessary support. As an example, Kautilya highlighted the difficulty of resisting the taste of honey on the tongue when discussing corruption. The soldier who is willing to sacrifice their life for the greater good embodies this virtue. Similarly, those of us striving to live a virtuous life recognize that we, too, are soldiers engaged in a spiritual battle rather than a physical one.

As humans, we often focus on what we lack and overlook or disregard what we already possess. Many people today perceive life as a race where they must excel in every aspect. We may desire a better car, a larger house, a higher-paying job, or more money. Once we attain one goal, the pursuit of the next begins immediately. Unfortunately, many individuals fail to take even a moment to express gratitude for their achievements. Instead of reflecting on the distance they have already covered, they continuously push themselves to cover the remaining distance. In some cases, this ambition can transform into greed.

There exists a fine line between ambition and greed. Some may believe that once they have obtained everything required for their ideal lifestyle, they will be content with what they have, but this is rarely the case. Even after achieving all their goals, they still experience a sense of unease. This feeling often stems from a lack of gratitude and satisfaction.

- Advertisement -

Contentment brings peace of mind and a positive outlook that facilitates personal growth and improvement. However, contentment does not imply the absence of dreams and aspirations. It means accepting the present while still desiring a better future. When one practices gratitude, they can manifest more abundance in life. It opens the mind to recognize all the good things it already possesses. Sometimes, we take things for granted and forget to express gratitude for them and the efforts made to acquire them. We frequently focus on what is lacking or what we have yet to achieve, which only breeds bitterness.

Contentment entails finding happiness with what we have, who we are, and where we are in life. It involves embracing the reality of the present and appreciating our current circumstances. Contentment does not mean suppressing desire; rather, it signifies being satisfied with the present moment and having confidence that life’s path will lead to the best outcomes. All virtues exist in a delicate balance and must be carefully distinguished from the various excesses that threaten to replace virtue. This is particularly true for assertiveness, which can easily veer into extremes of cruelty or cowardice. (The author is a poet, freelance journalist and columnist)