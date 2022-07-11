Recruitment Process Amidst Covid Era

By: Kaustov Kashyap

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we behave, eat and work.It has also altered the way we get hired now and how recruiters select the best candidates for a job.

- Advertisement -

So, job seekers need to make a note of the changes in the recruitment process. Unless you know what has changed, how will you adapt and fine-tune your job search strategy?

The Covid-19 induced slowdown has impacted the jobs worldwide but as economies open and business limp back to the pre- Covid period, more companies are looking to hire. In these times, it’s essential to understand what’s that recruiters are looking for in a candidate. How the hiring process has changed and what you can do to get hired.

So, let’s take a look at what’s new and what’s different when it comes to searching for a job in these tough times.

Offline to online hiring

- Advertisement -

Soon after the Coronavirus pandemic, most employers moved to online hiring completely to keep their employees and prospective candidates safe from getting infected. Today, there’s more reliance on technology to screen, sort, interview and hire candidates.

Due to the shortage of open positions, getting a job in these times is difficult because there’s more competition than ever. So, how do you adapt to the new hiring process?

Get familiar with the technology

Figure out how to get noticed in the crowded job market

Upskill to increase your net worth

Include relevant skills in your resume

Keep your profile updated

In-person to video interviews

Since it’s important to adhere to physical distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19, companies are relying on video interviews to select the candidates for a job. In fact, according to news reports large organisations such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, and LinkedIn have announced to move to online job interviews for the duration of the Coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Are you prepared for the online job interviews? If not, it’s time you understand the importance of video interviews. It could be a Skype interview or a video interview on Zoom, Teams or any other video platform. You should get an understanding of a video interview in general and how to conduct yourself during such a conversation.

Working from office to remote working

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, remote working or work from home has become a new reality for many job seekers. Many employees reported in a survey that their companies have offered work from home until the situation normalises. As companies focus on a remote working model, it’s important for job seekers to mentally prepare to work from home or a remote location. In the interview, you may be asked how you keep yourself motivated and organised when working from home.

On-ground job fairs to virtual job fairs

To save costs and to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, companies are focusing more on virtual job fairs. So, if you are looking for a job, virtual job fair should be a part of your job search strategy. The best part about virtual job fairs is that you can attend them from the comforts of your home and you can ask questions directly to hiring manager, if you have any. (The author is the Founder & Director, Pragatee HR & Career Consultancy, Jorhat & Guwahati & can be contacted at 9957663224)