17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
type here...

29 Bangladeshi, seven touts detained, drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 10: The Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura, has enhanced vigil and intensified its domination along the international border and detained 29 Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indian touts in last four days.

- Advertisement -

BSF sources said that since 6th to 10th March 2025 BSF troops of Tripura Frontier in different operations apprehended  twenty nine (29) Bangladeshi nationals and seven (07) Indian nationals including Indian tout  from different locations of Tripura including from Lankamura, Nischintpur, Harnakhola, Railway station Agartala under District West Tripura, Railway station Churaibari and Dharmanagar under district North Tripura, Sabroom under under District South Tripura and L K Para under District Gomati of Tripura.

Related Posts:

“Furthermore, BSF battalions have conducted over 09 village coordination meetings in border areas to address the concerns of the local population. The BSF continues to enhance its surveillance and intelligence capabilities to ensure the safety and security of the nation”, he said.

The official said that in the first week of  March 2025 BSF troops have successfully thwarted several smuggling attempts and seized significant quantity of narcotics, cattle, rice, and other contraband items worth Rs 2.88  Crore and Ganja 280.67 Kgs has also been seized.

“To prevent the smuggling and other crimes along the IB and for better coordination with counterpart, BSF has conducted 61 simultaneous coordinated patrols and organized multiple border coordination meetings with BGB at various level”, he added.

10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March