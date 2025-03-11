29 Bangladeshi, seven touts detained, drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 10: The Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura, has enhanced vigil and intensified its domination along the international border and detained 29 Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indian touts in last four days.

BSF sources said that since 6th to 10th March 2025 BSF troops of Tripura Frontier in different operations apprehended twenty nine (29) Bangladeshi nationals and seven (07) Indian nationals including Indian tout from different locations of Tripura including from Lankamura, Nischintpur, Harnakhola, Railway station Agartala under District West Tripura, Railway station Churaibari and Dharmanagar under district North Tripura, Sabroom under under District South Tripura and L K Para under District Gomati of Tripura.

“Furthermore, BSF battalions have conducted over 09 village coordination meetings in border areas to address the concerns of the local population. The BSF continues to enhance its surveillance and intelligence capabilities to ensure the safety and security of the nation”, he said.

The official said that in the first week of March 2025 BSF troops have successfully thwarted several smuggling attempts and seized significant quantity of narcotics, cattle, rice, and other contraband items worth Rs 2.88 Crore and Ganja 280.67 Kgs has also been seized.

“To prevent the smuggling and other crimes along the IB and for better coordination with counterpart, BSF has conducted 61 simultaneous coordinated patrols and organized multiple border coordination meetings with BGB at various level”, he added.