Guwahati
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Likha maaj inaugurates 1st ever flower show

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 9: Mega Food Park Lead Promoter and Entrepreneurs Likha Maaj on Sunday inaugurated the 1st ever flower show at Golgotha Baptist Church, Papunallah in presence of huge gathering.

The flower show was organsied by the Women department, Yupia pastoral range, NBCC and hoisted by Golgotha Baptist Church with a theme “work hard with heartily to receive the inheritance as reward”.

While dedicating the flower show for the general public, Maaj said, “It’s a happy moment that the show has been initiated by the Church and at the same time the visitors and others who come here to watch the show can buy flowers. The fund received, after selling the beautiful flowers will be supported for noble cause for the believers.”

Addressing the church believers, Maaj said, “Women in form of mother, daughter and sister can do anything and they do it with love and support from all, for the wellbeing of the family. Whatever we do should be in the better services for the community and humanity, so always think positive and work positive and always take guide and advice while doing for the development of state and country so that everyone belonging to society can have the fruits of the development.”

Around 455 members of seven churches under Yupia Pastoral Range took part on the occasion. Flower prices ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 10.000 has been kept for public display and sale.

Several eminent persons including Changha Chippo and others were present during the prayer ceremony. The prayer ceremony was held for wellbeing of all humanity across the universe.

