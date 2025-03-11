17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
type here...

MBB Airport to get immigration Airport tag soon: Tripura minister

Around 265 jawans of the CRPF will be deployed at this airport

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 10: Tripura transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday said that the declaration of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport as an Immigration Airport is not far off, paving the way for its conversion into an International Airport.

- Advertisement -

Sushanta made this statement after inaugurating the Domestic Air Cargo Terminal at MBB Airport on Monday.

Related Posts:

He stated that around 30 flights arrive and depart from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport daily, with an average of 2,000 passengers using the airport.

“We are working to convert this airport into an International Airport. A few days ago, I was in Delhi and met the Union Civil Aviation Minister, where I placed a series of demands. We are hopeful that he will visit Agartala after the Union Budget to inspect MBB Airport and assess the work required for its declaration as an International Airport. This airport has already been declared a Customs Airport,” said the minister.

He added that the state government is now seeking its designation as an Immigration Airport.

- Advertisement -

“This time, I placed this demand as well. They have accepted our memorandum and assured us that the declaration of an Immigration Airport will be made after consultation with the Home Department. The Central Government has informed us that if we want an International or Immigration Airport, we must provide additional manpower from Tripura Police. Our government has decided to increase the manpower after a cabinet meeting. Around 265 jawans of the CRPF will be deployed at this airport, and the declaration of MBB Airport as an Immigration Airport is not far away. The Union Civil Aviation Minister will also visit to inspect the defunct airport in Kailashahar, Unakoti district, with plans to operationalize it to boost connectivity in the Northeast,” he added.

10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March