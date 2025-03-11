MBB Airport to get immigration Airport tag soon: Tripura minister

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 10: Tripura transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday said that the declaration of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport as an Immigration Airport is not far off, paving the way for its conversion into an International Airport.

Sushanta made this statement after inaugurating the Domestic Air Cargo Terminal at MBB Airport on Monday.

He stated that around 30 flights arrive and depart from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport daily, with an average of 2,000 passengers using the airport.

“We are working to convert this airport into an International Airport. A few days ago, I was in Delhi and met the Union Civil Aviation Minister, where I placed a series of demands. We are hopeful that he will visit Agartala after the Union Budget to inspect MBB Airport and assess the work required for its declaration as an International Airport. This airport has already been declared a Customs Airport,” said the minister.

He added that the state government is now seeking its designation as an Immigration Airport.

“This time, I placed this demand as well. They have accepted our memorandum and assured us that the declaration of an Immigration Airport will be made after consultation with the Home Department. The Central Government has informed us that if we want an International or Immigration Airport, we must provide additional manpower from Tripura Police. Our government has decided to increase the manpower after a cabinet meeting. Around 265 jawans of the CRPF will be deployed at this airport, and the declaration of MBB Airport as an Immigration Airport is not far away. The Union Civil Aviation Minister will also visit to inspect the defunct airport in Kailashahar, Unakoti district, with plans to operationalize it to boost connectivity in the Northeast,” he added.