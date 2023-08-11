Revolutionizing Agro-Economy: Assam’s Bold Step In Oil Palm Plantation

By: Dipak Kurmi

In a significant move towards achieving self-sufficiency in edible oil production, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 8th August, 2023 announced the launch of a massive oil palm plantation project. This initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of reducing India’s dependence on edible oil imports and boosting domestic production. The project aims to revolutionize the agro-economy of the state by introducing oil palm cultivation on a large scale, a move that has gained enthusiasm among farmers keen to enhance their income.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that Assam has embarked on a pivotal journey to bring 3.75 lakh hectares of land under oil palm cultivation, thus contributing to the realization of Prime Minister Modi’s goal. The Assam government has partnered with Patanjali Food Limited (PFL) to drive this endeavor in seven districts – Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Goalpara. PFL, renowned as a premier food-based company, has set an ambitious target of planting 60,300 hectares by 2026.

One of the significant advantages of oil palm cultivation is its potential to enhance farmers’ income. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the enthusiasm among farmers to adopt this new crop, recognizing the economic benefits it can offer. This push for oil palm cultivation aligns with the larger objective of boosting agricultural income and securing food security within the state.

Patanjali Food Limited has outlined an integrated plan to promote oil palm cultivation. The company aims to establish 16 nurseries by the following year to ensure the supply of high-quality seeds to farmers. This year, PFL is setting up 12 nurseries across the seven districts, followed by four more next year. This strategic approach ensures the availability of quality planting materials and supports the overall sustainability of the project.

To further streamline the processing of oil palm, Patanjali Food Limited will also establish an oil palm processing factory in Nagaon district’s Dhing. This move complements the cultivation efforts by ensuring efficient processing and utilization of the harvested produce.

The collaborative efforts of the Assam government and private entities like Patanjali Food Limited are crucial in achieving sustainable oil palm cultivation. This initiative aligns with India’s larger efforts to reduce its dependence on palm oil imports, which currently constitute a significant portion of the country’s foreign currency expenditure.

Sustainable practices are integral to the success of oil palm cultivation. The global reputation of oil palm for causing environmental damage through deforestation and ecosystem destruction has prompted a reevaluation of its sustainability. However, modern oil palm cultivation has evolved to adopt more environmentally friendly practices. For instance, oil palm plantations can be established on already degraded land, minimizing the need for deforestation. Furthermore, sustainable management practices and reforestation efforts can turn these plantations into carbon sinks, aiding in climate change mitigation.

Assam’s ambitious oil palm cultivation project not only contributes to the state’s economic growth but also addresses the broader concerns of edible oil self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability. By promoting responsible cultivation practices, intercropping, and enhancing farmers’ livelihoods, the project aims to strike a balance between economic development and ecological preservation.

As Assam takes this bold step towards revolutionizing its agro-economy, the positive impacts are expected to resonate not only within the state but also across the nation. With concerted efforts, innovative practices, and sustainable strategies, Assam’s oil palm cultivation project serves as a beacon of hope for achieving self-sufficiency while safeguarding the environment.

Statistical data of oil palm cultivation in Assam:

Total Area Targeted for Oil Palm Cultivation: 3.75 lakh hectares Partnering Company: Patanjali Food Limited (PFL) Targeted Plantation by PFL by 2026: 60,300 hectares Districts Under the Cultivation Project: Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Goalpara Number of Nurseries to Be Established by PFL:

Year 2023: 12 nurseries

12 nurseries Year 2024: 4 nurseries

Oil Palm Processing Factory Location: Dhing, Nagaon district Expected Benefits: Boosting agricultural income, reducing edible oil imports, enhancing food security, promoting sustainable practices Environmental Impact: Adoption of sustainable practices, reforestation efforts, and carbon sink potential

Assam’s venture into oil palm cultivation presents a promising path towards economic growth, environmental sustainability, and self-reliance in the production of edible oils. By aligning with the national goal of reducing import dependence and fostering sustainable agricultural practices, Assam is taking a significant stride towards securing its agro-economic future. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)