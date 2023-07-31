Through Social Media, Love Or Fitur Rises From Foreigners

By: Dr. Satyawan Saurabh

After all, in search of what happiness are these relationships that walk away taking/leaving their children? Is there any destination for this wandering? The myth of Nari Narayani has become archaic. What happened to character and morality? I think it’s a generational change. Is this generation helpless by habit, Zanskar and full of longing for physical pleasures, has become a mirage and will die in this search? At present, both the women who are making headlines in the world along with India and Pakistan have done love marriages earlier, and now they have fallen in love again. Don’t they care about innocent children? Such relations only serve to mislead the society. Because of their seeing and seeing, other things will come forward. This is what they all call freedom. What must be happening to those innocent and innocent children? I am feeling sad just thinking about it. But she is not sad that how will the 15-year-old daughter face the world?

- Advertisement -

The tangled strings of the unusual love story of Pakistani citizen Seema Ghulam Haider and India’s Sachin were not yet resolved and the love story of Rajasthan’s Anju and Pakistani lover Nasrullah started making headlines. But these recent love stories also have many tangled threads. Firstly, these relations have flourished between different religions and secondly, families have not played any role in them. Otherwise, in the past, these love stories have been going on through relatives-neighbours or business relations. The thing that is common in both recent love stories is that the love blossomed through social media. However, there is an old saying that love is blind and there is no scope for logic. But in recent times, hundreds of such cases have come to the fore in which officers and employees of the Army, Air Force and Navy have been used for espionage from Pakistan through a beautiful woman by tying up relations through social media.

This is a subject of intense research. We have not taken this topic seriously to date. Today’s generation is blindly following Western culture. Body exposure, luxury, unwanted freedom, showing off of modernity and lack of good manners and habits like immorality and excessive attachment to money have become the main weakness. The concept of a joint family is dying out. The sense of consideration and shame is almost gone.

Sometimes it happens, women run away from home. Sometimes alone and sometimes with someone for support, not because responsibilities scare them, people scare them and take them to such an extent, that even a couple of straws at home, they start feeling alienated. More than a began basti, that house which is repeatedly told as its own. From birth till death, which never happens to her, the rule of mother-in-law till she becomes mother-in-law, even before the arrival of daughter-in-law, the fear of leaving her home, haunts her every moment. The house which he is repeatedly told is his own. She tolerates this much, but when the one who ties the knot and brings her by the hand, sometimes becomes a stranger. Unties the knot and puts it in the almirah, and holding the hand, assumes it to be someone else’s, then the woman, leaving the beans, leaves for the began basti.

These developments have once again intensified the debate about the sociality of social media. Leaving aside both the recent incidents, there are thousands of stories in the country in which girls were cheated through social media. They were looted and even murdered. Social media has deep implications for a mature person. But going astray at a young age can only be called disorientation. On the other hand, the breaking of marital relations will be considered a big challenge for Indian society. Which can give birth to many types of distortions in society. India, which has been cited as an example in the Western world regarding the sanctity of relationships, today it is passing through a period of transition in relationships.

- Advertisement -

Women run every day. But there is a big difference between their running away and a married woman running across the border. It is a social tragedy. Not disorderly. Love for the country can be sacrificed. No country for love. There should not even be a discussion about such people. Is it better than today’s law and order, that there is no delay in the decisions in the law of kings and emperors and the British, and they are punished immediately and disposed of under the penal process? Social Khap Panchayats/Pancho-Patailo/Mukhiyas protested, declaring them orthodox, non-traditional, inhuman, and hateful mentality, amended the laws on the half-incomplete claims of women harassment in the law, then the illogical law gave women Such wings were put on to be free-spirited. As a result of which such cases are continuously coming to the fore. Boys and girls are living in one place without marriage. This system is a form of the plight of the laws that have been made to destroy social institutions and culture.