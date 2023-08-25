By: Dr. Satyawan Saurabh

India’s space agency today marked the country’s arrival as a power in space exploration and the new frontier of space commerce by landing a rover on the Moon. Built on a budget of less than $75 million, Chandrayaan-3, which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, is on the moon today. With Chandrayaan-3 on its back, the hopes of 140 crore Indians have come true today. On kissing the moon, these hopes have blossomed into happiness in the heart of every Indian. The whole country is celebrating. The tension that was left last time, this time everything was auspicious. Yes, today we are on the moon. The whole country was eagerly waiting for Chandrayaan’s landing, it was over.

- Advertisement -

With the success of the mission, India has joined a small group of countries, comprising the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China, to have soft-landed on the Moon. An attempt by a Japanese start-up earlier this year ended with the lander crashing due to a miscalculation of altitude, which meant the spacecraft had run out of fuel. An Israeli spacecraft built by SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) also crashed on the Moon’s surface earlier this year. In 2020, after successfully deploying an orbiter in the Chandrayaan-2 mission, India’s space industry managed to land the lander and rover, seeking redemption from the mission. The Chandrayaan-2 mission was designed to study permanently shadowed lunar craters. It is believed to have water reserves, which was confirmed by the first Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 – which orbited the Moon but did not land.

This time all went according to plan, with Chandrayaan-3 consisting of a 2-metre (6.5-foot) long lander designed to deploy a rover near the Moon. South Pole is where water ice has been found. The rover is expected to remain functional for two weeks after running a series of experiments. Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover will use solar power to carry out their mission after landing on the lunar surface. There is day on the moon for 14 days and night for the next 14 days, if Chandrayaan lands on the moon at such a time when there is night then it will not be able to work. After calculating all the factors, ISRO has concluded that from August 23, the south pole of the moon will be illuminated by the sun.

After calculating all the factors, ISRO has concluded that from August 23, the south pole of the moon will be illuminated by the sun. There 14 days of night is ending on 22nd August. Between August 23 and September 5, there will be sunlight on the South Pole, with the help of which Chandrayaan’s rover will be able to charge and carry out its mission.

The launch by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is the country’s first major mission since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government announced policies to promote investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. Since 2020, when India opened up to private launches, the number of space start-ups has more than doubled. India, in recent years, has cemented itself as a major supplier of commercial space operations, including the launch of its first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, in November 2022 as part of a mission called Pramukh. Contains, which means beginning.

- Advertisement -

India wants its space companies to increase its share of the global launch market fivefold within the next decade, to over 2 percent in terms of revenue in 2020. India is experienced in launching small satellites and is trying to capture this market. Billing itself as a satellite launch facility, India has successfully put into orbit 36 internet satellites for UK-based satellite company OneWeb. “India views space as a strategic asset and aims to become one of the leading players in outer space.” “This could be an opportunity for India to become a leader in this industry.”

India, which is called the country of snakes and sages, today stands with the most powerful countries in the world in space technology. India has become the fourth country to successfully soft-land on the Moon with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The rover of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will study the lunar surface and it has been seated inside the lander. The entire mission duration of the lander is expected to last one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days. A crash landing happened last time. But this time after America, Russia, and China, India has become the fourth country to land on the lunar surface. ‘Our expertise in the field of space has grown tremendously. With the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 in soft landing, India has not only become the fourth country in the world to do so but also become the first country in the world to land in the region of the South Pole. (The author is a poet, freelance journalist and columnist, All India Radio and TV panellist. He can be reached at satywanverma333@gmail.com)