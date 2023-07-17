Tourism And Economic Development In North-East India

By: Dipak Kurmi

India’s “Look East” policy, initiated in 1991, marked a significant shift in India’s perspective of the world, focusing on forging economic and cultural ties with countries in the East. As part of this policy, the tourism industry played a crucial role in promoting economic development, especially in the North-East region of India. With its rich natural beauty, cultural diversity, and historical significance, the North-East has immense potential to attract tourists and drive economic growth. This article explores the impact of the Look East policy on the tourism industry in India, particularly in the North-East region.

- Advertisement -

Tourism potential of North-East India:

The North-East region of India boasts diverse tourism offerings that can captivate visitors from around the world. It is home to stunning natural landscapes, including scenic beauty, eco-tourism opportunities, and wildlife sanctuaries. The region also offers a vibrant cultural experience with its numerous festivals, tribal traditions, and unique handlooms and handicrafts. Furthermore, the North-East has historical and religious sites that attract pilgrims and heritage enthusiasts alike. Adventure tourism, golf tourism, and the exploration of ethnic diversity add to the region’s tourism appeal.

Assam’s role in North-East tourism:

Among the North-Eastern states, Assam stands out as a prime destination with vast tourism potential. Known for its tea plantations, biodiversity, and wildlife, Assam offers a range of experiences for nature enthusiasts. National parks like Kaziranga and Manas, home to the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros and other wildlife species, draw tourists from across the globe. The state’s historical sites, such as Sivasagar and Tezpur, offer a glimpse into Assam’s rich past. Moreover, pilgrimage sites like Kamakhya Temple and the cultural hub of Majuli, the largest river island in the world, contribute to Assam’s appeal as a tourist hotspot.

- Advertisement -

Government initiatives and challenges:

Recognizing the tourism potential of the North-East, the Indian government has undertaken several measures to promote the region’s development. The Look East policy has facilitated initiatives like the Asian Highway, Asian Railway link, and natural gas pipelines, enhancing connectivity and infrastructure. The establishment of a ship repair facility, skill universities, and the Assam Intra-State Transmission System Enhancement Project demonstrate the government’s commitment to boost tourism-related infrastructure. However, there are challenges to overcome, including limited awareness, inadequate promotion, and connectivity issues. Efforts are required to address these challenges and unlock the full potential of North-East tourism.

Economic impact of tourism:

The tourism industry plays a crucial role in fostering economic development in North-East India. It serves as a significant source of employment, both skilled and unskilled, promoting national integration and international brotherhood. Tourism generates foreign exchange earnings and stimulates other sectors such as hospitality, transport, and handicrafts. By attracting tourists, the region experiences an inflow of investments and increased trade opportunities. The economic benefits of tourism extend beyond urban areas, positively impacting rural communities and encouraging sustainable development.

- Advertisement -

The Look East policy has had a transformative impact on the tourism industry in India, particularly in the North-East region. By recognizing and harnessing the tourism potential of the North-East, India has opened up new avenues for economic growth and development. Assam, with its natural beauty, historical sites, and cultural heritage, stands out as a key player in driving tourism in the region. However, concerted efforts are required to overcome challenges and effectively promote North-East tourism on a global scale. With the right strategies and investments, the North-East region of India can truly become a thriving tourism destination, contributing significantly to the country’s overall economic prosperity. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, he can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)