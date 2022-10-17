Understanding habitat as Career

By: Ranjan K Baruah

People migrate to cities for livelihood and many other options. Rapid urbanization has been seen mostly in developing countries in the last few decades. We are aware that cities are responsible for 70 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, with transport, buildings, energy, and waste management accounting for the bulk of urban emissions. By 2050, two-thirds of our global population will live in urban areas. Nearly 90% of the growth in urban population will occur in Asia and Africa.

The United Nations in 1985 designated the first Monday of October of every year as World Habitat Day to reflect on the state of our habitats, and on the basic right of all too adequate shelter. The Day is also intended to remind the world that we all have the power and the responsibility to shape the future of our cities and towns.

In 2022, World Habitat Day (WHD 2022) under the theme “Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind” looks at the problem of growing inequality and challenges in cities and human settlements. World Habitat Day 2022 seeks to draw attention to the growing inequalities and vulnerabilities that have been exacerbated by the triple ‘C’ crises – Covid-19, climate and conflict. This year the day was observed on 3rd October.

The pandemic and recent conflicts have reversed years of progress made in the fight against poverty, resulting in the emergence of newly poor people – those who would have exited poverty in the absence of the pandemic but remain poor, and those who have fallen into poverty on account of the pandemic. According to the UN-Habitat’s World Cities Report, the number of people affected was between 119 and 124 million in 2020, and between 143 and 163 million in 2021. Tackling urban poverty and inequality have become an urgent global priority.

Cities and local governments play a front-line role in responding to crises and emergencies, as well as in planning for an inclusive, resilient, and green future. To prepare urban areas for future catastrophes, we need to start with cities. Thus, local action and local implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals is more important than ever.

We can think of working for habitat management. Basically when it comes to habitat we might think of wildlife and their habitats but cities and urban habitats with human settlement also needs to be managed well. Aspirants may choose to study urban planning or management courses related to habitat management. There are many other options available like working with urban poor, ensuring sustainable management of urban resources, etc. One may also study environmental sciences and get engaged in professions related to habitat. Courses related to Development Study are also helpful for those who want to work in the field of habitat management focusing on sustainable cities. (The author is a career mentor, skill trainer and can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com or 8473943734 for further details)