Why Is The Opposition Trying To Tarnish Amrit Kaal?

By: Lalit Garg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government emphasizes on Amrit Kaal, they have laid the foundation of ‘New India’, ‘Strong India’, which will be realized in 2047, the hundredth year of its independence. The recently presented budget underlines the ‘Amrit Kaal’ in the best possible way. The strategies and plans of the government are also being made keeping the same in the centre. But it is a big irony that the entire opposition is in the dark about Amrit Kaal. The responsible role of the opposition is being expected in making the Amrit Kaal nectar, but this is not going to happen, as it has repeatedly exposed its directionless, this has become clear in the budget session. What kind of politics is this, what kind of demonstration of the responsibilities of the opposition, in which the interests of the people and the Amrit Kaal are being neglected in the name of building a new India in the name of baking bread for their political interests.

A burning question has emerged in front of Indian democracy that whether Indian politics has become without opposition? The opposition is completely disintegrated and is looking so weak and languid that the possibilities of a strong or solid political alternative are almost dead. Not only this, the opposition has not only become political, it has also become policy less? This is the reason why in the political journey reaching the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav, the condition of the opposition has never been so sluggish, worse and extinct. Such an environment is a challenge and an irony for democracy. If considered from this point of view, the behaviour of the opposition in India at the national level or in many states is disappointing. Opposition parties and leaders want to defeat BJP, want to weaken Modi’s ever-strengthening image and position, but are unable to understand on which issues to fight and go among the public. Neither do they have effective issues nor do they have the ability to present the issues effectively. They will not be able to follow the religion of the opposition by proving the BJP as anti-Brahmins or anti-Dalit-backward, or by targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or unnecessarily suspecting industrialists like Adani.

Opposition MPs have proved that they neither have anything meaningful to say nor listen to, by continuously raising slogans during the Prime Minister’s address. The opposition MPs may have had some reasons for their din, but they proved the Prime Minister’s statement that one is costing many more with their irritating sloganeering. Once upon a time minorities like Muslims, Christians used to be polarized by creating fear against Sangh and BJP. A group of backward and Dalits were lured by calling them advocates of the upper caste.

Where is the effective opposition, where are the issues of national interest. The efforts of the opposition seem to be to prove the BJP, the Sangh and the Prime Minister as well-wishers of industrialists, anti-Muslims-Dalits-tribals and supporters of the upper castes. Will the opposition be able to weaken the BJP on the basis of these issues? It is India’s misfortune that the major group of the present opposition still fails to understand the positive changes and development taking place in the country. For this reason, the opposition party and its leaders want to take politics where India has gone far ahead. In spite of showing the BBC report on Gujarat riots at all costs and despite the entire opposition making it an issue, let alone non-Muslims, even ordinary Muslims were not seen coming forward aggressively against the BJP. Why? What is the meaning of calling Ramcharitmanas anti-lower castes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh? Now India is focusing on development by coming out of such narrow and communal urges, disputes of religion, caste, class, language, the people of the country and minority communities also want development, want to see India becoming powerful.

Common people have understood that if India has to become a major economic power of the world, then our industrialists will play an important role in it. That’s why the public is not agitated even after all the efforts of the opposition’s conspiracies and conspiracies to make Modi tainted in the name of Adani. The opposition has also failed to convince the public that public interest or public sector banks’ investments are at risk because of the Adani group. If anything is clear from the way the opposition is presenting the case of Adani Group, it is that it has found another case like the purchase of Rafale fighter jets and the Pegasus espionage episode to surround the government. This case also fizzled out like Raphael and Pegasus.

Modi’s address in the recent budget-session is a slap on the opposition, Modi gave much advice to the opposition in the currency of teaching a lesson to the children, but it is difficult to say that the opposition will pay attention to any advice of the Prime Minister, but he said it right. That the more mud you throw, the more the lotus will bloom. It would be better if the opposition realizes that lies have no legs. The way the opposition tried to focus the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s address to the Adani group, the Prime Minister failed it first in the Lok Sabha and then in the Rajya Sabha. By not saying anything directly on the questions of the opposition in this matter, he gave the same message that the government cannot be surrounded on this issue. Because today due to Hindutva and Hindutva-centric nationalism, there has been some practical and positive transformation in the power and politics of the country.

Economic-social-cultural development and extensive works on the front of defence-security-science, education-medical have changed the ground reality, the country has become empowered, and control of terrorism and violence has created an atmosphere of peace and tranquility among the people. Where are the incidents of terrorist and violence happening every day in Jammu and Kashmir now? Recurring terrorist attacks, communal violence in the country, where is it now? Apart from the narrow politics of the opposition, the scene of outcry is not visible anywhere. Rahul Gandhi himself gave speeches against the government in Bharat Jodo Yatra, but no movement was seen anywhere, he had to say that there is peace in the country. The truth cannot be covered with false facts and theories for long. Today, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP is holding power at the Centre with a majority, so the reason for this is that the thinking of the general public has changed to a great extent, it supports the politics of integration instead of the politics of division.

It should not only be about the opposition, it should not only be about defeating Modi, but it should also be about the country, it should be about making Amrit Kaal a medium for the country’s development, only then the opposition will be able to rise above its plight. If he opens doors to some new possibilities, shows the way to solve all the problems of the country and society, presents a roadmap to curb inflation, poverty, illiteracy, ill health, unemployment and crimes, then his acceptability will automatically increase. If the opposition is concerned about business, economy, unemployment, inflation, rural life and poor condition of farmers, then it should be visible. But the opposition, instead of becoming a challenge to the government either at the centre or the state level, seems to be engaged only in saving itself. He is fighting the battle of his identity but is not able to develop in himself the strong will and eligibility to oust the ruling party. Congress made serious efforts to establish the importance of money above ‘public importance’ in Indian democracy, the consequences of which it has to bear. Can the Congress or other opposition parties become a light in these odd and dark conditions, can they play an important role in Amrit Kaal, can they be ready to fulfill their meaningful role; the opposition does not perform its meaningful and effective role firmly, then there is darkness ahead for it. (The author is a journalist, columnist & can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)