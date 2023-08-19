Modi’s Speech Strikes Enthusiasm To Build A Developed Nation

By: Lalit Garg

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the Independence Day celebrations has been a meaningful presentation of the new resolutions of New India covering a vast and auspicious history in the context of the period of Amritkal. Even though those who bake loaves of political interest are looking at it by linking it with the Lok Sabha elections of the year 2024, whereas this address is a call to make India a world guru and an economic superpower of the world by outlining the future direction of India.

- Advertisement -

It is the light of peace, the highway of prosperity, the trust of light and the resolve to become a superpower. But it is true that Modi sought blessings for the 2024 General Elections, and expressed confidence that he would deliver the same speech from the Red Fort next year as well. The Prime Minister not only enumerated the achievements of his reign, but also outlined the country’s progress for the next five years. Describing the achievement of bringing the country’s economy from the tenth to the fifth position in 10 years, he also assured to make the country the third largest economy in the world in the next five years. Surely, among the speeches made so far from the ramparts of the Red Fort, it was the most inspiring, resolute and one that wrote the story of a new India – a strong India There is a call for everyone to wake up, be determined and have a strong spirit to make the nectar of freedom, for the great journey of India moving towards the light by breaking the darkness.

The opposition is free to criticize and may term the Prime Minister’s speech as an election speech. But the Independence Day address is such an address to the nation which analyses from where to where we have reached. Be it space or sea, land or sky, country or world, today India’s flag is flying everywhere, every countryman is proud of being an Indian seeing the progress India has made, so the credit should be given to Modi. It is not an exaggeration, its discussion is not political, it is an expression of India’s cultural, economic and political prosperity. Every Indian has been inspired and impressed by Modi’s speech because for the first time he presented the whole country as a family and instead of sisters and brothers and friends, he addressed the countrymen as family members and in his 90-minute speech; he used this word 26 times.

Not only do yourself a favour, you also have to do charity. Live not only for yourself but also for others. It is our responsibility as well as the debt which we have to repay to our society and our motherland. Parshuram had said the same thing while giving Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna that Vasudev Krishna, you have eaten a lot of butter (Makhan), performed a lot of pastimes, played a lot of flute, now do that for which you have come on earth. Modi also said something similar while awakening enthusiasm and determination among the people of the country, which not only reveals the expectations of life, but also reveals the truths of life layer by layer.

India has been considering the world as a family since the past, that’s why it proclaimed the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Carrying forward the tradition of the past, Modi introduced the feeling of considering the world as his family during the Corona period, and also selected Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam as the motto of the G-20 group. We the people of India can fulfill the wish of world welfare only when the first nation is imbued with the spirit of welfare. For this, those who are the successors of the past and responsible for the future will have to show strong morale and leadership, rising above position, party prestige and prejudice. This feeling will make a strong, capable and harmonious nation and will increase the prestige of India in the world, by this India will become a world guru.

- Advertisement -

The most important thing about this time’s address and Independence Day celebration with many features and eccentricities was that workers, nurses, workers from many areas across the country and Sarpanches of vibrant villages of border areas were invited to make the new parliament. This was a unique and inspiring dimension giving the prestige of labour and the identity of labour. The Prime Minister has made the working class realize that their contribution to India’s strong democracy and progress is as important as that of others. The Prime Minister has started the tradition of giving proper respect to the people of India by giving Padma Samman to the talents related to the land.

In his address, the Prime Minister not only inspired the people of the country, but also assured that despite many challenges, India is moving in the right direction and the dream of a developed nation is about to come true. The Prime Minister has announced the launch of Rs 15,000 crore Vishwakarma Yojana for the workers, be it hair cutters, clothes washers or other small businesses. Such a scheme for such classes will start on Vishwakarma Jayanti. Realizing the basic mantra of ’Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, Modi is trying to change the country’s destiny and picture.

Referring to the reduction in terrorist incidents in the country, curbing corruption, and the government’s work with honesty and transparency, the Prime Minister said that his government has spent maximum money for the welfare of the poor and has brought 13.5 crore people below the poverty line. Definitely poverty is going away from India. He made the countrymen realize that when the country becomes economically strong, not only do the coffers get filled, but the strength of the country also increases. He also called upon the countrymen to fight against nepotism, corruption and appeasement as they take away the rights of the poor, backward, tribals and Dalits. On the Manipur violence, he said that the centre and the state government are working together to solve the Manipur problem and the problems will be solved peacefully. Today the mother power of the country is creating new dimensions of success.

We have to fight for tomorrow. We have to give up the habit of looking towards the world, we have to rise above political narrow-mindedness, those who have faith in India, are proud of their culture, their intelligence and wisdom, they are aware of their power somewhere deep inside, they know that India is today Has taken a step towards freedom from the mentality of following behind. We get many illusions at every turn of thinking. Sometimes near and sometimes far away, they keep searching for the truth. What always impresses the most in this confusion is the speed with which we move with the times. We have to live each and every moment of life – for ourselves, for others, this resolution will be a resolution of good use, not of misuse. It is only from here that the vision of Neer-Kshir begins. It is from here that the first step from darkness to light arises.

- Advertisement -

The theme of this year’s Independence Day also remained the same as ‘Nation First, Always First’. We got a complete glimpse of this in the address of the timeless leadership Modi which was the roadmap to realize the goal of 2047 developed India. When Modi called upon the youth and said, ‘Listen to the challenge, Sina Taan, Jag Mein Badhao Desh Ka Naam’ – it was a declaration of the potential of India’s youth to the world. Reform, Perform and Transform have now become a part of the work culture of the country. Due to these, policy stability, better coordination and ease of doing business have improved. Due to this, India has been distinguished as a self-confident nation. (The author is a journalist, columnist who can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)