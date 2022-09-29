Why Not Promote A Free Eduvaccine For Heart?

Reversing heart diseases through free eduvaccine

By: Dr. Bimal Chajjer

Till today heart disease remains the most common cause of death in most of the countries of the world. India is the present-day leader in the whole of the world so far as the number of heart patients is concerned and the number of heart patients is still in the increase. There are 8-10 crore (80-100 million) heart patients in India and every 10 seconds one person dies of heart disease in this country. This makes roughly about 9000 deaths per day and about 30 lac deaths per year. The Science of Cardiology is failing.

During the early 90s as a physician taking care of the cardiology patients at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, I learned the ground reality that every patient who comes to the hospital with cardiac ailments, gets relief but comes back again after a few months with the same symptoms and threat. Being a young doctor, I started worrying about what went wrong. Is it medical science? Is it my investigation or prescription? Dwelling more with repeated patients, I understood, knowledge of the disease and its cause is unaware to them. So they were, again and again, committing the same lifestyle mistakes and getting deep into problems.

As a trial, with all patients who come to me, I started educating them on the heart, their body, and its interrelationships with most of the lifestyle noncommunicable diseases with their day-to-day activities. Almost 30 to 45 minutes I started spending with my patients. I did it with 100 patients as my research. It yield 100% success that patients showed remarkable improvements in their medical condition. Later I continued the same methodology of educating patients while I was with AIIMS in New Delhi. It convinced me that educating patients can bring permanent results and reversal of their coronary conditions. The word ‘Doctor’ come from Latine and it means a scholar who teaches. Even in the medical profession also, the doctor is to analyze and teach first before treating. On this World Heart Health Day, I request the doctor’s fraternity to spend a few constructive minutes with their patients to explain their medical conditions and educate them.

I left AIIMS with the mission of educating people and working on the prevention of heart attacks and founded a methodology named Science and Art of Living. I can proudly claim that we have over 5 Lakh cardiac patients who follow easy-to-adapt simple techniques to prevent heart and its sibling lifestyle diseases related complications. On world heart day let me assure you that lifestyle education supported with effective allopathic medicines for heart patients can help them in their journey to reverse heart diseases and avoid costly interventions and complications. Remember you are not a patient until you are cut or pierced for cardiovascular treatments. Till then you are a candidate who can reverse your coronary conditions to normalcy.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. An estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Over three-quarters of CVD deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries like India. Out of the 17 million premature deaths (under the age of 70) due to noncommunicable diseases in 2019, 38% were caused by CVDs. Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioral risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity, physical inactivity, and harmful use of alcohol.

It is important to detect cardiovascular conditions as early as possible so that conditions can be managed with counseling, education, and medicines without stepping into risk. Education on heart, healthy body and how it has been polluted by bad lifestyle is the first thing to get aware of. Once this awareness happens, then it is easy to take a behavioural change using the EduVaccine module we have created with very easy to adopt and practice lifestyle alterations based on the Indian mindset.

Under the Punyya Life Foundation SAAOL is targeting to reach 50 Crores of people in India within the next 5 years with their Free EduVaccine, which combines free medical checkup camps where a 10 minute education video is to shown to educate people about how to keep the heart healthy. This year Punnya is expected to reach over 5 Lakh people with their Free Educvaccine camps. Any organisations or resident Associations that wish to conduct Eduvaccine camps please contact:

I request every Indian to take a pause today for 10 minutes. Sit in a comfortable place and think about your day-to-day activities, your food habits, and relationships, and calculate the stress. Think about your family and their day-to-day affairs and lifestyle. I am sure you can take your first step to reversal of heart disease and other associated lifestyle complications.

Punyya Life Foundation is a CSR initiative of 100 SAAOL noninvasive heart care centers across the country. Anyone who wants to conduct a free health checkup and Eduvaccine camp in his neighbourhood can contact Puniyya Life Foundation, Chattarpur. (The author is the founder – SAAOL & Punyya Life Foundation)