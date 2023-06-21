Yoga: The Majestic Momentum Of A Global Human Uprising

By: Dipak Kurmi

In a grand spectacle of global unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi are set to commemorate the International Day of Yoga at the prestigious UNGA headquarters. The seeds of this celestial practice’s worldwide influence were sown back in 2014, when the UNGA, captivated by Prime Minister Modi’s impassioned plea, proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Now, as the date approaches, an exhilarating ensemble of yogic enthusiasts awaits, comprising eminent leaders, intellectuals, diplomats, and officials from countless nations. This remarkable convergence bears testament to the rapid embrace of Yoga on an international scale, as it transcends age, gender, caste, community, religion, and borders. Indeed, Yoga has evolved into an extraordinary global movement, spearheading the pursuit of holistic health and well-being with unmatched fervor and captivating the world’s imagination. Its ascent imbues India’s soft power with resplendence, illuminating the path towards a brighter future.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s ascending global influence culminated in a momentous occasion when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) witnessed a unanimous chorus of approval from 193 member nations and 173 co-sponsor countries. This resounding consensus paved the way for the historic resolution that declared June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. The UNGA, recognizing Yoga’s all-encompassing approach to well-being, emphasized the imperative of widespread promotion for the betterment of the global populace’s health. The resolution highlighted Yoga’s profound ability to instill harmony in every facet of existence, standing tall as a powerful antidote against afflictions stemming from contemporary lifestyles. Since its inauguration on June 21, 2015, the International Day of Yoga has radiated its magnificence across the world, orchestrating a tapestry of diverse activities and programs that resonate with the spirit of this ancient practice.

In the midst of the most trying moments for global health infrastructure, Yoga has indisputably transcended boundaries to become a universal force for the betterment of humanity. It has emerged as a global treasure, unwavering in its commitment to foster robust health and holistic well-being worldwide. With unwavering resolve, Yoga stands as a beacon of hope, offering solace and support in these arduous times, promising to nurture and uplift individuals across the globe.

The resplendent reach of Yoga now extends its gentle embrace across more than 100 nations, universally acknowledged as a profound practice harmonizing body and mind while unravelling the secrets to countless health predicaments. Its significance extends far beyond physical prowess and well-being, delving into the realms of mental equilibrium and emotional serenity. Yoga stands as a steadfast companion, fortifying individuals to conquer the trials of modern existence with grace and resilience. Irrespective of age, its teachings resonate effortlessly with both the youthful and the wise, beckoning them towards a path of profound transformation. Rooted in ancient yogic traditions and bolstered by scientific understanding, Yoga offers an array of techniques that illuminate the quest for ultimate well-being. As a testament to its potency, the influx of foreign pilgrims to India for the pursuit of Yoga training has witnessed an astounding surge since 2015, a testament to the worldwide allure of this sacred practice.

As a panacea for diverse physical, psychological, and mental ailments, Yoga has ascended to the forefront of a global public health revolution. Its profound impact resonates far and wide, permeating public health policies and transforming societal behaviours with remarkable vigor. The rise of Yoga as an essential pillar of holistic well-being has ushered in a new era, where its therapeutic influence intertwines seamlessly with the fabric of our collective health consciousness.

Yoga, revered as an irreplaceable treasure bestowed upon the world by the ancient Indian tradition, serves as a profound embodiment of the inter-connectedness of mind and body, intention and manifestation, self-restraint and fulfillment, and the harmonious coexistence between humankind and the natural realm. Its essence surpasses the realm of mere physical exercise, transcending into a sacred pilgrimage of the spirit, unearthing the sublime unity between oneself, the cosmos, and the boundless wonders of nature. Within its transformative embrace, Yoga unfurls as a gateway to self-discovery, inviting all to embark upon a spiritual odyssey in pursuit of profound oneness and profound purpose.

The Modi government’s visionary endeavours to integrate Yoga and other Ayush systems of health into public health initiatives stand as a testament to their progressive and forward-thinking approach. In the past, Yoga was often relegated to the realm of therapy rather than being recognized as a comprehensive healthcare system in official documentation. However, a transformative shift emerged with the advent of the Modi government, bringing about a fundamental change in the perception and approach towards Yoga’s pivotal role in public health. The winds of transformation first swept across the landscape on November 9th, 2014, as a dedicated Ministry of Ayush was established, marking a pivotal milestone. Today, Yoga takes its rightful place as an integral component within this esteemed ministry, symbolizing a remarkable paradigm shift towards embracing the profound relevance of Yoga in fostering public well-being.

Under the astute guidance of PM Modi, Yoga has flourished with unwavering support since 2014. A testament to this resolute commitment is the establishment of the National Yoga and Naturopathy Promotion and Development Board in February 2016, conceived by the Ministry of Ayush. This esteemed board serves as a beacon of counsel, empowering the ministry to craft an array of transformative programs that propel the development of Yoga to unprecedented heights. Emboldened by visionary leadership, the journey of Yoga embraces a trajectory of limitless growth and empowerment, radiating its transformative essence far and wide.

In its pursuit to enhance the caliber of Yoga training available to the masses, the ministry wholeheartedly acknowledged the imperative of certifying Yoga professionals and verifying Yoga organizations. These transformative reforms, seamlessly integrated into the fabric of the International Day of Yoga, stand as a testament to the unwavering dedication to bring Yoga into the mainstream. A remarkable metamorphosis has unfolded, as Yoga finds its place within the hallowed halls of hospitals spanning diverse disciplines, where it assumes a pivotal role in managing and treating an array of physical and mental ailments. With each passing day, Yoga solidifies its position as an invaluable therapeutic tool, instilling hope and facilitating profound healing journeys for countless individuals.

The recognition of Yoga as a therapeutic ally for health and the treatment of lifestyle-related ailments has reached undeniable heights. Over the past nine years, the proliferation of research publications delving into Yoga’s potential as an experimental clinical therapy has multiplied tenfold, painting an awe-inspiring picture of its healing prowess. Concurrently, the number of Yoga-based clinical trials has skyrocketed eightfold, with a fascinating revelation: a significant proportion of participants hailing from foreign lands. Indeed, this day reverberates with the profound message of universal brotherhood, transcending borders and dissolving the barriers that separate us. It stands as a poignant celebration of our shared humanity, uniting us by bridging the gaps that divide us. In the wake of the global upheaval caused by the Corona virus pandemic, the world has awakened to the intrinsic value of Yoga, recognizing its remarkable potential to fortify our immune systems, empowering us to combat viral onslaughts and afflictions. Now, more than ever, we must collectively deepen our understanding of the profound benefits bestowed by Yoga, an embodiment of India’s opulent cultural heritage. Let us rally together to encourage all of humanity to embrace Yoga as an integral part of their daily lives, embracing its transformative power and basking in its divine embrace. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)