150 Pouches of Ganja Seized in Guwahati’s Noonmati by Police

September 21, Saturday: In a significant crackdown on illegal drug activities, the Guwahati Police seized 150 pouches of ganja during a raid in the Noonmati area on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police launched a swift operation, leading to the recovery of the narcotics from a residential location.

The raid was conducted under the leadership of senior officers from Noonmati Police Station, who have been actively working to curb the growing drug menace in the region. The seized ganja pouches are suspected to be part of a larger illegal trade network operating in and around Guwahati.

While no immediate arrests have been made, the police have identified potential suspects and are investigating the source of the drugs. Authorities believe that this seizure is a part of a larger effort to clamp down on drug trafficking routes that use Guwahati as a transit point for illegal narcotics.

The incident has raised concerns among residents, as Noonmati has increasingly become a hotspot for drug-related activities in recent months. “We are committed to rooting out drug networks from the city, and this seizure is a major step in that direction,” stated a senior police official involved in the operation.

The police are expected to intensify their anti-drug operations in Guwahati in the coming days, with particular focus on areas like Noonmati that have seen a spike in drug-related incidents. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing to trace the larger network responsible for the illegal trade.