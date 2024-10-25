Guwahati Police Bust Scrapyard Thefts, Recover Stolen Goods in Major Raids

HT Digital

Friday, October 25: In a continued effort to combat theft and recover stolen property, the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) conducted a series of successful raids at scrapyards in Jonali and Aamgaon. These operations were carried out as part of a special drive to curb illegal activities involving stolen goods. The joint operation in Jonali was led by a team from the Geeta Nagar Police Station in collaboration with Chandmari Police Station, resulting in a significant breakthrough for law enforcement.

The Jonali scrapyard raid yielded a substantial haul of suspected stolen goods. Officers discovered a total of 269 kilograms of various kinds of electrical and copper wires, which were believed to have been stolen from multiple locations. The wires, known for their high resale value, are commonly targeted in thefts across the city, often resold at scrapyards like the one in Jonali. The recovery of such a large quantity of stolen goods is a major success in the ongoing fight against organized crime involving metal theft.

During the operation, police arrested one suspect, Aminul Haque, a resident of Siyalmari. Haque is believed to be deeply involved in the theft and subsequent sale of the stolen wires. His arrest marks a critical step in dismantling the network of thieves and their connections to illegal scrap dealers. The investigation into his role in the thefts is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities continue to probe his alleged involvement in similar crimes.

The CGPD team, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, has been carrying out raids as part of this special drive, aiming to crack down on scrap dealers involved in the illegal trade of stolen materials. The operation in Jonali is just one of several that have been executed in recent days as police work to clean up these scrapyards, which have long been suspected of serving as hubs for stolen goods.

In a separate but related operation, a CGPD team from the Panikhaiti Outpost of Pragjyotishpur Police Station raided another scrapyard in Aamgaon, acting on intelligence received about stolen materials being stored at the site. The officers, armed with specific information about the illegal activities taking place there, executed the raid with precision. Their efforts led to the recovery of an additional 1.2 kilograms of electrical cable wire, as well as other items suspected to have been stolen.

The Aamgaon raid resulted in the arrest of two individuals, Mansur Ali, aged 45, and Kapil Uddin, aged 41. Both men were taken into custody on suspicion of being involved in the theft and illegal sale of the recovered goods. Mansur Ali and Kapil Uddin are believed to have played a key role in the operations at the scrapyard, where stolen items were allegedly being processed and sold to unwitting buyers. Their arrests are considered another significant achievement in the police department’s ongoing efforts to combat theft and recover stolen property.

The success of these raids is a testament to the coordinated efforts of multiple police stations and the intelligence-gathering capabilities of the CGPD. The special drive is part of a broader initiative aimed at curbing theft, particularly of high-value items like copper and electrical wires, which are frequently targeted by criminals looking to make quick profits. The resale of such stolen materials has long been a challenge for law enforcement, as scrapyards provide an easy outlet for thieves to offload their ill-gotten gains.

Authorities have indicated that legal action has already been initiated against the suspects, and further investigations are underway. The police are working to determine whether the arrested individuals are part of a larger criminal network involved in the theft and resale of stolen goods. Additionally, the raids have highlighted the need for increased scrutiny of scrapyards across the city, as they are often linked to illegal trade practices.

The CGPD’s ongoing efforts to crack down on these activities are expected to continue in the coming days, with more raids likely to be conducted at suspected locations. Police officials have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities they may observe at scrapyards or other locations. Community cooperation is seen as an essential component in the fight against theft, and the police are hopeful that these recent arrests will serve as a deterrent to others involved in similar criminal activities.

With a considerable quantity of stolen goods recovered and several key suspects in custody, the police are optimistic that they will soon be able to dismantle the larger networks responsible for these crimes. The raids in Jonali and Aamgaon have provided valuable leads, and investigators are working around the clock to ensure that those involved in the illegal trade of stolen materials are brought to justice.