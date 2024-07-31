29 C
50-Year-Old Man Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant Near Guwahati

A 50-year-old man was tragically killed by a wild elephant in Panjabari, near Guwahati. The incident highlights the ongoing human-elephant conflict in Assam.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 31, Wednesday: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Guwahati, Assam. The victim, identified as [Name], was attacked in the Panjabari area, close to the city. This unfortunate event underscores the persistent issue of human-elephant conflict in the region.

Local authorities reported that the man was walking near his home when the elephant suddenly charged at him. Despite efforts by nearby residents to scare the animal away, the man succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The Assam Forest Department has been notified and efforts are underway to track the elephant and prevent further incidents. Human-elephant conflicts have been a growing concern in Assam, as habitat loss and fragmentation force elephants into closer contact with human populations.

Residents in the area have been advised to exercise caution and report any elephant sightings to the authorities immediately. The state government continues to work on measures to mitigate such conflicts and protect both human lives and wildlife.

