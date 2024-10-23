Scooty Crash Near Narangi College Leaves Two Students Critically Injured

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 23: A serious road accident occurred near Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya in Guwahati on Tuesday, leaving two students critically injured. The unfortunate incident took place when a speeding scooty, bearing the registration number AS 01 FW 3139, struck the students while they were attempting to cross the road near the college premises. The sudden collision threw both students off balance, resulting in severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses reported that the scooty, moving at a high speed, did not have sufficient time to react when the students stepped onto the road, leading to the tragic accident. The crash caused an immediate scene of chaos as the impact was loud, drawing the attention of passersby and local residents who quickly arrived at the site to assist the victims. Bystanders, some of whom were fellow students of the college, quickly coordinated efforts to get the injured students the medical attention they urgently needed.

Displaying a commendable sense of community and responsibility, local residents wasted no time in rushing the injured students to the nearest hospital. With swift action, they were able to transport the students before any further delays, potentially saving lives. The condition of the two victims remains serious, and they are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries at a local hospital. Medical personnel have yet to issue a full report on the extent of the injuries sustained by the students, but initial reports suggest they are in critical condition.

As soon as the accident was reported, local police arrived on the scene to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The area around Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya has often been flagged for traffic issues, with reports of speeding vehicles being a common concern raised by both students and residents in the locality. There is growing unease regarding the safety of pedestrians, especially students, as many have to cross busy roads to reach their campus.

Police have confirmed that they are looking into the details of the accident, including whether the driver of the scooty was at fault due to reckless driving or if any other factors may have contributed to the collision. The scooty involved in the accident has been impounded, and the driver is being questioned by authorities to determine what led to the incident. It is not yet clear whether charges will be filed, as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Meanwhile, the accident has once again brought to the forefront the issue of road safety in Guwahati, particularly near educational institutions where students are frequently required to navigate through traffic. Many local residents and students have voiced concerns over the lack of proper traffic management near Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya. Pedestrian crossings are either insufficient or not respected by speeding vehicles, creating dangerous conditions for those attempting to cross the roads safely.

The college administration has also expressed concern for the safety of its students, with many calling for stricter traffic control measures in the area. Several students of Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya spoke out after the accident, highlighting the need for speed bumps, traffic signals, or even pedestrian overpasses to prevent similar incidents in the future. Some students recalled having near-miss situations in the past and stressed that this tragic accident should serve as a wake-up call to the authorities.

The accident has not only raised awareness among students and residents but has also put pressure on local government officials to improve road safety measures near schools and colleges. Traffic management in Guwahati, especially in busy areas, has been an ongoing challenge, with frequent complaints of speeding vehicles, inadequate traffic signals, and a lack of designated pedestrian crossings.

In response to the incident, some civic leaders have promised to review traffic conditions near Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya. There are also calls for a larger traffic safety awareness campaign to educate both drivers and pedestrians about safe practices, particularly in high-risk areas where students frequently cross roads. With this accident serving as a grim reminder, many hope that proactive measures will be taken to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the future.

For now, the focus remains on the recovery of the two injured students, as their families anxiously await updates from the hospital. The investigation by local authorities is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days. Local residents are urging for justice to be served swiftly, with the hope that this tragic accident leads to necessary changes in the way traffic is managed around schools and colleges in Guwahati.

The entire community is holding its breath as the condition of the injured students remains under medical observation. This incident has left a lasting impact on the local population, and calls for enhanced safety measures in the area are likely to grow stronger in the wake of this accident.