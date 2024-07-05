30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
Abandoned Baby Rescued by Police, Taken to GMCH for Care

HT Digital

July 5, Friday: In a heartwarming turn of events, a healthy newborn baby was rescued by City Police personnel from Noonmati Police Station after being found abandoned at Kalitakuchi last night. The baby, now under the care of the police, was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a thorough health check-up and necessary medical attention. The baby was found to be in good health, much to the relief of the concerned authorities.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has been informed about the situation to ensure the well-being and future safety of the child. The CWC will follow up with the necessary actions to place the baby in a secure and nurturing environment.

The swift and compassionate response by the Noonmati Police highlights their dedication to the community and the well-being of its most vulnerable members. This incident has touched the hearts of many, showcasing the importance of timely intervention and care for abandoned and at-risk children.

