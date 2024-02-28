AGP Prepares For Lok Sabha Elections

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: The first meeting of the newly formed Central Executive Committee of the Assam Gana Parishad was held at the party headquarters in Ambari on Tuesday. The meeting discussed the Lok Sabha elections and party organisation and adopted strategies to make Assam Gana Parishad and alliance candidates vicorious with huge margin.

The meeting also discussed the issues related to the development of the country’s economy and the development of the country’s economy. The meeting also appointed several office bearers to prepare a draft annual calendar of the party and also formed the editorial committee and the legislative council of the party’s newsletter ‘Ganabarta’.

Atul Bora, who presided over the meeting, urged all members to actively engage themselves for the next two months of Lok Sabha elections and to follow party discipline and work for the benefit of the party among the people of all sections of the society.

Moreover, more than 200 office bearers and members of various political parties and organisations joined the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) at its headquarters at Ambari.