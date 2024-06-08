HT Digital

June 8, Saturday: The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) has approached the Assam Government, advocating for the introduction of suburban train services with Guwahati and Dibrugarh as central hubs. An ARPA delegation, including General Secretary Dipankar Sharma, Rajib Lochan Barthakur, and Bhubaneswar Baruah, met with Labour Welfare and Skill Principal Secretary Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy at Janata Bhawan to present their demand.

In their memorandum, the ARPA delegation emphasized, “Since 2002, we have been pursuing the introduction of suburban train services in Assam, focusing on Guwahati and Dibrugarh as hubs. However, despite our persistent efforts, the N.F. Railway authorities and the Railway Board have continually neglected this legitimate demand.”

ARPA highlighted the potential benefits of suburban train services, stating, “Such services would greatly assist thousands of daily commuters to Guwahati and Dibrugarh, including students, patients, office workers, vegetable vendors, and small business owners. A service with Guwahati as a hub would support people from Barpeta Road, Pathsala, Nalbari, Rangiya, Tangla, Goalpara, Jagiroad, Nagaon, and other areas in their daily commutes for work, education, and medical treatment.”

Similarly, they stressed that a suburban train service centered on Dibrugarh would benefit residents of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Jorhat districts. The delegation also expressed concern over recent cancellations and reductions in intra-state train services post-COVID, urging immediate action to improve train availability for Assam’s residents.

ARPA’s memorandum concluded with a fervent appeal to the Assam Government to liaise with N.F. Railway authorities, the Railway Board, and the Union Ministry of Railways to enhance train services within the state.