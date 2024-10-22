ASEB Pensioners Protest in Guwahati Demanding Medical Reimbursement Rights

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 22: In a significant demonstration of unity and determination, the ASEB Pensioners’ Association staged a statewide protest on Monday, demanding medical reimbursement for retired employees. The protest culminated in a central gathering at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati, the administrative hub of the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB). This rally was part of a broader movement that saw similar protests across various cities in Assam, including Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Bodorpur, Barpeta, Pathsala, Dhubri, and Bongaigaon.

- Advertisement -

The ASEB Pensioners’ Association has been vocal about the plight of its members, emphasizing the lack of medical reimbursement facilities that have persisted since their retirement. During the protest, members highlighted the significant changes in the electricity sector over the past several decades. They noted that five to six decades ago, the number of electricity consumers and the associated infrastructure were far less developed than today. Despite the challenges of providing essential services—often requiring them to traverse long distances—these dedicated employees served the public without any medical benefits after their retirement.

The demand for medical reimbursement is not new for the association. The pay renovation committee, established in 2016, acknowledged this long-standing issue. Following extensive discussions, the committee approved the demand for medical reimbursement for ASEB pensioners. On December 12, 2017, they issued an office memorandum urging the government to take action on this recommendation. However, seven years have passed since that recommendation, and the pensioners have yet to see any meaningful response from the administration.

The frustration among the pensioners was palpable during the protest as they carried placards and raised slogans demanding their rightful benefits. Many of the participants shared personal stories, illustrating the hardships faced due to the lack of medical support after retirement. The association argued that the government has a moral obligation to honor its promises, particularly in light of the dedicated service these individuals provided to the public for many years.

The pensioners pointed out that they were not just seeking a handout; rather, they were demanding what was rightfully theirs after years of dedicated service. They stressed that the financial burdens of medical expenses can be particularly daunting for elderly pensioners, many of whom live on fixed incomes. The absence of medical reimbursement has exacerbated their financial difficulties, leaving many struggling to afford necessary healthcare services.

- Advertisement -

The protest was organized in a peaceful yet assertive manner, with speakers calling for the immediate intervention of the state government to resolve the issue. They urged the authorities to recognize the sacrifices made by the pensioners during their active years in service. The call for action resonated throughout the gathering, as former employees expressed their hope that the government would take swift action to address their concerns.

The impact of this protest is expected to be far-reaching, as it highlights not only the specific grievances of ASEB pensioners but also raises broader questions about the treatment of retired employees in the public sector. The need for adequate support and recognition for those who have served in various capacities is a crucial issue that deserves attention.

As the protest unfolded, it attracted the attention of various media outlets, amplifying the voices of the pensioners and ensuring their message reached a wider audience. The ASEB Pensioners’ Association expressed hope that the increased visibility of their struggle would lead to meaningful dialogue with the government and ultimately result in the fulfillment of their demands.

The protest at Bijulee Bhawan and the simultaneous demonstrations across the state serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by retired employees in Assam. The ASEB Pensioners’ Association remains steadfast in its resolve to advocate for its members, emphasizing that the struggle for medical reimbursement is not just a fight for financial support but also a fight for dignity and recognition of their contributions to society.

- Advertisement -

The outcome of this protest remains to be seen, but the ASEB Pensioners’ Association has made it clear that they will continue to fight for their rights until their demands are met. They have called for solidarity among all retired employees and urged them to unite in their quest for justice. With the state government’s attention now focused on their plight, the pensioners are hopeful that their voices will finally be heard, leading to the resolution of a long-standing issue that has caused undue hardship for many.