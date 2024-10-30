26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Assam CM assures to preserve heritage, trees amid Dighalipukhuri protest

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, CM Sarma reassured the public that the government is fully committed to balancing Guwahati's infrastructure development with its natural heritage.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Following a recent protest at Dighalipukhuri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed concerns about tree preservation in the city, assuring to protect the state’s heritage, a press release said on Wednesday.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, CM Sarma reassured the public that the government is fully committed to balancing Guwahati’s infrastructure development with its natural heritage.

He wrote, “We are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area”, acknowledging the city’s environmental and historical values while progressing with necessary infrastructure projects.

He also emphasized that the administration’s approach would be considerate, factoring in ecological preservation.

CM Sarma further urged all concerned parties to provide the Public Works Department (PWD) with a few days to assess an alternative plan aimed at saving the trees.

“I urge all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes after the protestors gathered to advocate for the protection of old trees in the area, expressing their concerns about the proposed construction of flyovers from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati, fearing potential environmental damage.

