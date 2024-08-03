Assam CM Praises PM and Gadkari for Guwahati Ring Road Project

HT Digital

August 3, Saturday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for their pivotal roles in advancing the Guwahati Ring Road project. This ambitious infrastructure initiative is poised to significantly enhance connectivity within Guwahati, Assam’s bustling capital city, and its surrounding regions.

The Guwahati Ring Road project, a critical component of Assam’s infrastructure development plan, aims to alleviate traffic congestion, streamline transportation, and foster economic growth by improving access to key industrial and commercial hubs. By providing a more efficient transportation network, the project is expected to bolster the state’s economy, attract investments, and enhance the quality of life for residents.

In a tweet, CM Sarma lauded the central government’s commitment to Assam’s development and emphasized the importance of such infrastructure projects in driving the state’s progress. He stated, “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for their support in fast-tracking the Guwahati Ring Road project. This will be a game-changer for Assam’s connectivity and economic growth.”

The announcement has been met with widespread approval from various stakeholders, including business leaders, urban planners, and the general public, who anticipate that the improved infrastructure will lead to reduced travel times, lower transportation costs, and enhanced safety on the roads.

As the project moves forward, the Assam government remains committed to working closely with the central authorities to ensure its timely completion and successful implementation. The Guwahati Ring Road project stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between state and central governments to drive regional development and improve the lives of citizens.