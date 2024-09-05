30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Unveils Compost Plant and Urban Green Plan in Guwahati

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates a compost plant in Guwahati, unveiling a comprehensive urban green plan aimed at promoting sustainable waste management and urban greenery.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: In a significant move towards sustainable urban development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new compost plant in Guwahati on Thursday. The plant, located in the city’s core, is part of a broader initiative to promote eco-friendly waste management practices and enhance urban greenery.

- Advertisement -

The newly inaugurated facility will process organic waste from across the city, converting it into nutrient-rich compost that can be used to enrich soil quality in public parks, gardens, and other green spaces. Speaking at the inauguration, CM Sarma highlighted the importance of sustainable waste management and urban beautification, noting that the project aligns with the government’s vision of a greener and cleaner Assam.

“We are committed to making Guwahati a model city for sustainable urban development. This compost plant is a step towards that goal, turning waste into a resource and reducing our environmental footprint,” said Sarma. He also emphasized the need for community involvement in waste segregation and composting, urging residents to adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives.

In addition to the compost plant, the Chief Minister unveiled an Urban Green Plan that aims to increase the city’s green cover through the planting of thousands of trees and the development of new parks and recreational areas. The plan also includes initiatives to create green corridors along major roadways and implement rainwater harvesting systems to conserve water.

The state government’s efforts were lauded by local environmentalists and citizens who believe that such initiatives are vital in combating pollution and improving the overall quality of life in urban areas. The compost plant and green plan mark a significant step forward in Assam’s journey toward sustainable urban living.

10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam-Meghalaya Joint Committee to Address Bilateral Issues Next Week

The Hills Times -
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women