Assam CM Unveils Compost Plant and Urban Green Plan in Guwahati

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: In a significant move towards sustainable urban development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new compost plant in Guwahati on Thursday. The plant, located in the city’s core, is part of a broader initiative to promote eco-friendly waste management practices and enhance urban greenery.

The newly inaugurated facility will process organic waste from across the city, converting it into nutrient-rich compost that can be used to enrich soil quality in public parks, gardens, and other green spaces. Speaking at the inauguration, CM Sarma highlighted the importance of sustainable waste management and urban beautification, noting that the project aligns with the government’s vision of a greener and cleaner Assam.

“We are committed to making Guwahati a model city for sustainable urban development. This compost plant is a step towards that goal, turning waste into a resource and reducing our environmental footprint,” said Sarma. He also emphasized the need for community involvement in waste segregation and composting, urging residents to adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives.

In addition to the compost plant, the Chief Minister unveiled an Urban Green Plan that aims to increase the city’s green cover through the planting of thousands of trees and the development of new parks and recreational areas. The plan also includes initiatives to create green corridors along major roadways and implement rainwater harvesting systems to conserve water.

The state government’s efforts were lauded by local environmentalists and citizens who believe that such initiatives are vital in combating pollution and improving the overall quality of life in urban areas. The compost plant and green plan mark a significant step forward in Assam’s journey toward sustainable urban living.