Assam Consumers’ Body to Stage Bijuli Bhawan March on September 11

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: The Assam Consumers’ Forum has announced a protest march to Bijuli Bhawan in Guwahati on September 11, demanding a rollback of recent electricity tariff hikes and improvements in the state’s power services. The march aims to draw attention to the growing dissatisfaction among consumers regarding rising electricity costs and the inadequate services provided by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

According to a statement released by the forum, the march will start from Latasil Field and proceed to Bijuli Bhawan, the headquarters of APDCL. The forum has called upon all concerned citizens, consumer rights groups, and civil society organizations to join the protest and express their solidarity against what they termed “unjustified” tariff increases.

Ranjit Sharma, President of the Assam Consumers’ Forum, highlighted the challenges faced by consumers, particularly in rural and economically weaker sections, due to frequent tariff hikes. “The people of Assam are already burdened by high living costs. The continuous increase in electricity tariffs without corresponding improvements in service is unacceptable,” Sharma stated. He also criticized APDCL for poor maintenance of power infrastructure and frequent outages.

The forum demands that the state government intervene and address the concerns of consumers by initiating reforms in the power sector. They have also called for transparency in the billing process and a reduction in the cost of electricity to ensure it is affordable for all sections of society.

APDCL, meanwhile, has defended the tariff hikes, citing increased operational costs and the need for infrastructure development. However, the Assam Consumers’ Forum insists that the burden of these costs should not fall solely on consumers.

With the Bijuli Bhawan march, the forum aims to send a strong message to the authorities about the urgent need for change in the state’s electricity distribution policies. The protest is expected to draw significant participation from citizens across Guwahati and beyond.