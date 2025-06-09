Gauhati University Clarifies Campus Regulations Amid Public Concerns

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 9: Gauhati University has made a formal statement in reaction to increasing protests by students and civil society regarding a series of rules recently posted on a notice board at the campus gate. The regulations, such as limited campus access, prohibition on open-air performances, ban on feeding animals, and restrictions on video recording, have ignited widespread controversy both inside and outside the university.

In the release, Prof. Utpal Sarma, Registrar, Gauhati University, asserted that the steps had been misrepresented and ensured that their introduction was necessitated by certain conditions. “We want to clarify the context, need, and intent of taking these measures, asking the public not to misconstrue them,” averred Prof. Sarma.

He added that the rules were initially brought out in anticipation of the university’s 32nd Convocation, which was to take place on 25 April 2025. The ceremony was to be attended by some prominent dignitaries like the President of India as chief guest, the Governor of Assam as chairperson, and the Chief Minister of Assam as guest of honour. With the presence of these officials expected, the university had to implement stringent security measures in collaboration with state and central security agencies.

Part of these security measures included restricting entry into the campus to personnel with legitimate Gauhati University identity cards or official passes. Furthermore, open-air student or cultural performances and video photography on campus were temporarily banned. While the President’s visit was subsequently postponed due to the Pahalgam incident, the university explained that a majority of the security measures were still implemented as a precaution.

Prof. Sarma assured the public that the university is still committed to balancing the safety of the campus and the freedom and involvement of its academic community. He called on all stakeholders not to view the regulations in the wrong light, but rather in the proper context, as not a move to suppress student activity or expression.

