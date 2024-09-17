30 C
Assam CM unveils plans to boost green spaces in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: In a fresh commitment to enhance the urban landscape of Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a series of measures aimed at increasing green and open spaces in the state’s capital.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “We are initiating several measures to boost green and open spaces in Guwahati to cater to the needs of the people. Creating necessary ecosystems and infrastructure to enhance Ease of Living in the capital is our priority.”

Responding to the Chief Minister’s post, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) echoed the commitment stating, “Under Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa’s leadership, GMDA remains ever committed towards enhancing Guwahati’s green cover, accelerating our ‘tree economy’, and improving the quality of life in our capital city.”

Additionally, the state’s Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal also highlighted the transformative work being carried out to protect and preserve Guwahati’s delicate ecosystems.

Sharing a video of ongoing initiatives, the Minister further wrote on X, “Sharing a stunning video of the transformative works undertaken by @GMDAGuwahati to enhance Guwahati’s green spaces and preserve the delicate ecosystems that surround our beautiful city.”

