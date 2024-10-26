Iconic Editor of ‘Bismoi’ Shashi Phukan passes away; Assam pours tribute

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 26: Shashi Phukan, the pioneering editor and founder of the Assamese magazine ‘Bismoi’, a publication that has shaped Assamese literature and popular culture for over five decades, passed away on Friday night, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Saturday.

Sarma expressed deep sorrow on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “Through the most popular Assamese magazine, Bismoi, he provided a platform that nurtured a generation of Assamese writers and literary enthusiasts. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. We will forever be grateful for his indelible contribution in enriching our society and culture.”

I am anguished at the passing away of Shashi Phukan dangariya. Through the most popular Assamese magazine, 'Bismoi', he provided a platform that nurtured a generation of Assamese writers and literary enthusiasts. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers . We will… pic.twitter.com/cKFZP4lRtQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 25, 2024

Sparking an outpouring of tributes from leaders across the state on X, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass remarked on the profound impact of Phukan’s work.

He wrote, “End of an era! Deeply saddened by the passing of Shashi Phukan, pioneering editor of Bismoi. He leaves behind a timeless legacy in Assamese literature and journalism. His contributions will continue to enlighten and inspire. Condolences to the family and literary community.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce, Industries, and Public Enterprises Bimal Borah highlighted Phukan’s influence on Assamese entertainment and culture, noting, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shashi Phukan, a towering figure in Assamese literature and founding editor of Bismoi, an iconic entertainment magazine that has enthralled readers since 1968. Shashi Phukan’s invaluable contributions are unparalleled, leaving an indelible mark on our cultural landscape.”

Minister of Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa also added her condolences, stating, “Through Bismoi, he fostered a platform that inspired generations of Assamese writers and literary enthusiasts. His contributions to our society and culture will be remembered with deep gratitude.”

Shashi Phukan’s contributions, particularly through Bismoi, have deeply impacted Assam’s literary heritage.

Launched in 1968, the magazine became a cherished platform for young writers, captivating readers with stories, essays, and cultural commentary.