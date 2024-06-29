Assam Governor attends 6th convocation of IIT, Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 28: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 6th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) held at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium in its campus in North Guwahati on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria congratulated the graduates and said, “This convocation is an important occasion in academic journey, which is a testament to the years of hard work, dedication and determination of a student. The degrees and awards given to the students on the occasion are the results of their perspiration and perseverance. Convocation is as much a proud moment for the students as it is for the teachers, mentors, and other stakeholders of an educational institution.”

Addressing the students, Kataria also said that after completing one phase of learning, unlimited opportunities wait for the students. He asked the students to face these challenges and make meaningful contribution to the betterment the society. He also asked them to astutely fulfill their big responsibilities towards the country.

The Governor compared an educational institute with a temple where, teachers are the saints. The devotion, hard work, and guidance of the teachers shape the students, helping them reaching greater heights and becoming responsible citizens.

He also observed that, compared to conventional studies, technical educational institutions such as IIIT- Guwahati have a lower girls enrolment rate. Therefore, he asked the authorities of technical institutions to find ways to encourage more girls to join the technical courses. He stated that girls have demonstrated their capability in every field, and providing them with proper opportunities would be a right way to empower them. The Governor also appealed to the graduates to utilize their expertise properly and bring about holistic and positive changes in society.

Kataria said that the main function of an educational institution was to disseminate knowledge and stimulate skill development to enhance research and innovation. In the present digital age, information technology is being used in almost every field to increase the convenience of a modern life. Information technology is also contributing to the growth of economy.

Kataria further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has been progressing rapidly in the field of information technology. The country has now emerged as a global leader in the field. He also spoke on the semiconductor unit which is going to be set up at Jagiroad in Morigaon district by Tata Group at a cost of Rs 27 thousand crore in the name of Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Limited (TSAT). He said that with the assembling of semiconductors, the state will be successful in creating a new identity on the global stage.

Former director of IIT Kharagpur, Partha Pratim Chakraborty, chairman of the Board of Governors of the III- Guwahati, Satyavrat Dev and director of IIIT-G, Sharat Kumar Patra also spoke on the occasion.

A total of 227 students have obtained their graduate and post-graduate degrees from the institute, which includes 177 B.Tech, 41 M.Tech and 9 PhDs.