Assam to launch robotic surgery in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Oct 21: In a major stride towards advancing healthcare infrastructure, Assam is set to introduce robotic surgery for the first time in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.
The new technology will be available in the cities of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar, marking a significant development in medical services.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Coming Soon! For the first time in Assam – Robotic Surgery in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar, which will transform surgical procedures in the State.”
The Chief Minister further shared glimpses of the said initiative, highlighting the state’s focus on improving healthcare accessibility and adopting cutting-edge technology.
This initiative is expected to reduce recovery time for patients and provide better surgical outcomes, positioning the state as a healthcare hub in the northeastern region of India.