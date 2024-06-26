Car-Bike Collision on Basistha Flyover in Guwahati Claims Two Lives

HT Digital

June 26, Wednesday:

In a tragic accident, two young men lost their lives in the early hours of Tuesday when their motorcycle was struck by a car atop the Basistha flyover in Guwahati. The collision, which occurred around 3 am, resulted in the immediate deaths of the two riders, identified as Kalyan Baruah from Sivasagar and Bhargav Baruah from Baihata Chariali.

According to reports, the two were traveling towards Jalukbari from Khanapara on a bike bearing the registration number AS01 EE 0724. A car, with the license plate AS01 EW1116, collided with the bike, causing a severe impact that led to the bike catching fire. Both Kalyan and Bhargav were declared dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses and early responders described a harrowing scene, with the burning bike and the bodies of the victims indicating the severity of the collision. The local police arrived shortly after the incident was reported and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Initial findings suggest that the collision occurred due to the high speed of both vehicles, though further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances. The police are also looking into whether any traffic violations or negligence contributed to the tragic event.

The deaths of Kalyan and Bhargav have sent shockwaves through their respective communities. Friends and family members are in mourning, expressing their grief over the sudden and tragic loss of two young lives. Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes and condolences, as well as calls for better road safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

This accident highlights the ongoing issue of road safety in the region, with many calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and better infrastructure to ensure the safety of all road users. The local authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, especially during late hours when visibility is low and the risk of accidents increases.

The Basistha flyover, where the accident took place, is a busy stretch that connects several key areas in Guwahati. The incident has raised concerns among commuters about the safety of this route, prompting discussions about potential safety improvements, including better lighting and speed regulation measures.

As the investigation continues, the police have appealed to witnesses to come forward with any information that could assist in understanding the full context of the accident. Meanwhile, the community mourns the loss of Kalyan and Bhargav, two young men whose lives were tragically cut short.