CRPF Jawan Allegedly Killed by Wife Over Love Affair in Guwahati

In a tragic and shocking incident in Guwahati, a CRPF jawan was allegedly killed by his wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The incident took place in the Kahilipara area, where the couple had been living in a rented house. The deceased, identified as Ditumoni Haloi, was a member of the 175th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stationed in Manipur. Originally hailing from Tihu, Haloi’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Preliminary reports suggest that the couple had been experiencing ongoing marital conflicts, which escalated due to the wife’s alleged love affair. The couple, who had two children, had moved to Kahilipara to manage their personal issues away from their hometown. Neighbors and acquaintances described the relationship as turbulent, with frequent arguments.

The incident came to light when local residents reported a commotion to the police, who promptly arrived at the scene. Upon investigation, they found Haloi’s lifeless body, leading to the immediate arrest of his wife. Law enforcement officials have since cordoned off the area and initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

According to sources, Haloi had confronted his wife about the suspected affair, which may have led to the fatal altercation. The police are currently gathering evidence and statements from neighbors and family members to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.

This incident highlights the dire consequences of domestic disputes and the impact they can have on families. The local community is in shock, grappling with the loss of a dedicated CRPF jawan and the tragic circumstances of his death. Friends and colleagues of Haloi expressed their grief and disbelief, remembering him as a committed and courageous individual.

The authorities have assured that a detailed investigation will be conducted, and justice will be served. The incident has also sparked discussions about the importance of addressing domestic issues through counseling and support rather than violence.

As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge. The police have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the inquiry. The tragic death of Ditumoni Haloi is a somber reminder of the complexities and potential dangers within personal relationships, calling for greater awareness and intervention to prevent such incidents in the future.