Diwali Dimmed: Guwahati’s Traditional Earthen Lamp Sellers Struggle Against Rising Costs

HT Digital

Saturday, October 26: As Diwali nears, many in Guwahati are preparing for celebrations, but for the city’s traditional earthen pot and diya sellers, the festive season has become a challenging time to sustain their trade. These artisans, who for generations have crafted and sold earthen lamps and pots, are finding it increasingly difficult to meet rising costs and keep up with the shifting demands of consumers. The demand for clay lamps—once a staple of the Diwali festival—has dwindled, with many people opting for modern, electric alternatives like LED lights and battery-operated diyas. This trend has dealt a severe blow to the traditional market for earthen lamps, leaving sellers struggling to keep their businesses alive.

- Advertisement -

Many of these lamps are made by artisans from various parts of Assam, such as Goalpara and Nagarbera, who have long supplied Guwahati’s markets in the weeks leading up to Diwali. However, as traders bring their lamps to the city, they are faced with a market that no longer responds as eagerly as it once did. “The sales are not what they used to be,” one earthen pot seller shared. “Prices for our raw materials have gone up, and oil prices are also climbing, which has made it harder for people to buy these lamps. We try not to raise prices abruptly, but we’ve had no choice but to increase them slightly. Lamps that used to cost around Rs 2-3 are now priced at Rs 4-5 each.”

In the Maligaon area, another trader explained how the changes in market demand have impacted their family’s livelihood. “We’ve been in this business for generations, so we have witnessed many changes. Every time oil prices go up, we see a drop in earthen lamp sales. We still have loyal customers, but overall, there’s been a noticeable decline in demand.” He continued, “With Diwali around the corner, we hope more people will buy our lamps so we can have a good season and keep our business going.”

The impact of competition from electric alternatives is compounded by the increasing costs of raw materials, transportation, and labor. Earthen pot sellers are finding it harder to manage their expenses as they must pay more for clay and fuel to transport the lamps into Guwahati from rural areas. Traditional craftsmanship is further threatened as younger generations, seeing the economic instability, are less inclined to enter the trade.

However, in the face of these challenges, the artisans and sellers remain hopeful, with a belief that the community may yet recognize the beauty and significance of traditional earthen lamps. “Our market has declined, but we won’t say it’s disappeared completely,” another trader commented. “There’s something about Diwali that draws people to tradition, and we hope that they will buy these clay lamps to support our livelihood. For us, it’s not just business; it’s a craft we’re proud of.”

- Advertisement -

For these sellers, each diya sold carries the legacy of a trade that has illuminated countless Diwali celebrations in the past. As the festival of lights approaches, they look forward to customers who value the beauty and simplicity of their handmade lamps, hoping that this Diwali, these earthen creations will light up not just homes, but also the lives of the artisans who make them.