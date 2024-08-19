Doctors’ Strike Partially Affects Medical Services in Guwahati

HT Digital

August 19, Monday: Medical services in Guwahati have been partially disrupted due to an ongoing doctors’ strike, leading to concerns among patients and healthcare providers alike. The strike, which has affected several hospitals across the city, is in response to long-standing demands by the medical community, including better working conditions and resolution of various administrative issues.

While emergency services have reportedly remained functional, the strike has resulted in delays and reduced availability of outpatient care, causing inconvenience to many patients. Hospitals have been operating with skeletal staff, and several elective procedures have been postponed. The situation has prompted calls for a swift resolution, with both the striking doctors and the authorities being urged to engage in constructive dialogue to avoid further impact on the city’s healthcare services.

The strike has also sparked a broader debate on the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in Assam, with many doctors expressing frustration over inadequate infrastructure, excessive workloads, and unfulfilled promises from the administration. Patient advocacy groups have voiced their concerns over the potential long-term impact on public health if the issues are not promptly addressed. As the strike continues, there is an increasing demand for both state authorities and medical associations to find a middle ground that ensures the well-being of both healthcare providers and the patients who rely on them. The resolution of this impasse is crucial to maintaining the trust and efficiency of Guwahati’s healthcare system.