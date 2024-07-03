Dr. Subhamay Saha of IIT Guwahati Awarded Jyotiprasad Medhi Award

The Jyotiprasad Medhi Award celebrates exceptional achievements in the field of mathematical sciences, aiming to encourage and acknowledge young researchers’ innovative work. Dr. Saha’s recognition highlights his substantial impact and dedication to advancing mathematical research.

IIT Guwahati expressed pride in Dr. Saha’s accomplishments, reflecting the institute’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and research innovation. This award not only honors Dr. Saha’s individual achievements but also underscores the vital role of young researchers in the growth and development of mathematical sciences in Assam and beyond.

Dr. Saha’s recognition serves as an inspiration for aspiring mathematicians and researchers, demonstrating the value of dedication and excellence in scientific inquiry.