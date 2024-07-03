Dr. Subhamay Saha of IIT Guwahati Awarded Jyotiprasad Medhi Award

HT Digital
July 3, Wednesday: Dr. Subhamay Saha, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), has been honored with the prestigious Jyotiprasad Medhi Award in Mathematical Sciences. This accolade, awarded jointly this year, recognizes faculty members under 40 years old who are based in Assam and have made significant contributions to research.
The Jyotiprasad Medhi Award celebrates exceptional achievements in the field of mathematical sciences, aiming to encourage and acknowledge young researchers’ innovative work. Dr. Saha’s recognition highlights his substantial impact and dedication to advancing mathematical research.
IIT Guwahati expressed pride in Dr. Saha’s accomplishments, reflecting the institute’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and research innovation. This award not only honors Dr. Saha’s individual achievements but also underscores the vital role of young researchers in the growth and development of mathematical sciences in Assam and beyond.
Dr. Saha’s recognition serves as an inspiration for aspiring mathematicians and researchers, demonstrating the value of dedication and excellence in scientific inquiry.